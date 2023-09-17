It’s been about two weeks since Kinney Drugs started offering nalaxone, the opioid reversal drug, over the counter.
And with the first dose in the nation recorded sold in Clayton on Aug. 31, a life may have already been saved. Each day police arrest more people accused of distributing deadly drugs, but there is no end in sight to the opioid epidemic. But thanks to the accessibility of this drug, there may be an end in sight to the high number of overdose deaths recorded in the past decade.
Across the state local governments, organizations, retail stores and pharmacies are working to promote the accessibility of Narcan. We applaud the efforts.
As reported Sept. 8 in the Times, Kinney Drugs worked specifically to bring the drug to their shelves across upstate New York and Vermont as soon as possible after it was approved for over-the-counter sales. The OTC version was announced in March, and expected to hit store shelves in early September for most major retailers.
Judy Cowden said it was important to Kinney Drugs to bring the medicine to their stores as quickly as possible.
“It’s a crisis across the country, it’s a crisis here in our communities,” Cowden said. “And we wanted to make sure that this product was successful because it truly is a lifesaver.”
With the OTC approval, generic and brand-name versions of Naloxone nasal sprays can be sold without a prescription, although the injection version of the drug, which is often cheaper, is unavailable over the counter. Narcan is available at Kinney Drugs for $44.99, with two doses per package.
Cowden said she’s encouraging people to consider adding Narcan to their first aid kits, and to treat it like an Epi-Pen.
“It’s really in the case of emergency, if you look at opioid deaths across the country the vast majority of them are accidental,” she said.
Especially with the increasing prevalence of fentanyl, an extremely powerful opiate that can kill with a dose of just 2 milligrams, Cowden said it’s better to be safe and have the drug on hand. In instances where an opioid overdose is suspected but not verified, Cowden said there is no harm in administering Narcan.
The drug works by binding to the body’s opioid receptors and preventing the uptake of other opioid drugs.
It can cause opioid withdrawal, pains, headache and other mild side effects, but only in people who were overdosing when it was administered.
Naloxone is only a temporary fix, and anyone who administers it should call emergency services immediately. It also can’t be self-administered.
Opioid drug overdose is not just a north country problem, it is a national scourge. We hope the push to make Narcan more readily available not just continues, but is embraced by more government agencies and organizations to help fund and distribute the drug.
It’s one thing for a county to push to make Narcan more readily available, but the pharmaceutical industry should work on reducing its cost so it is even more readily available for when needed.
Each small step to make Narcan available to those who need it, is an advance toward the larger goal – and those steps have been taken in our region. Let’s hope more lives are saved than lost.
