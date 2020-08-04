DENMARK — After back-to-back years of runner-up finishes, the Malone Golf Club finally gets its Six-Man title.
With four players shooting below 80, Malone finished the weekend at Carlowden Country Club with a total score of 935, defeating second-place St. Lawrence University by 12 strokes.
“I know we talk about it all the time when we get together, we talked about it early in the year,” Joe Delisle said. “We’re pretty happy to finally get it.”
Delisle took home the trophy for best individual performance finishing with a two-day 151 total.
Malone golfers Trent Thomas and Phil Swamp finished tied for second at 154.
Across the board, scores for Sunday were generally higher than they were Saturday. Watertown Golf Club had the toughest drop off, its top six scores for Sunday were 35 strokes more than Saturday’s total.
After an early morning downpour, the skies cleared up, allowing for a mostly sunny day of golf. However, windy conditions persisted throughout the day, causing problems for many of the golfers, particularly on the front nine where the layout is more open.
“It was a completely different course,” Delisle said. “The tee boxes were the same but I was hitting different shots into the greens, the ball wasn’t bouncing the same way it was yesterday. The greens weren’t rolling quite the same way. It felt like they grew a little bit more. So, they were holding the lines a little bit more than they did yesterday (when) it seemed everything was flying toward the valley.”
Thomas, in his first year on the Malone six-man team, had the lowest score of any non-junior on Saturday, shooting a 72. He followed that up with an 82 on Sunday.
Day two of the tournament is similar to match play style with the three members of each tee time group representing a different team in that tier of the standing.
On Sunday, a representative from Malone, Watertown and St. Lawrence University, the top three teams going into the day, faced off against each other.
This led to a different mentality for the golfers.
“You can feel it a little bit, like on the first few holes you’re trying to feel out how all your competitors are doing,” Thomas said. “At the end of the day you just have to play the course.”
The final top four were Malone, St. Lawrence, Partridge Run of Canton and Potsdam. Partridge Run finished Saturday in fifth place, but had three golfers break 80 on Sunday, giving them a 952 score. Danny Christy led club in the tournament with a score of 157.
“It went pretty well, definitely a lot better than yesterday,” he said. “I think the course played more difficult with the wind and some of the pin placements, but we were able to hit more shots and (the) short game came a little easier.”
Potsdam maintained its spot in fourth place in large part thanks to Tyler Berkman, the 14-year-old junior, who, with a score of 142, won the junior individual title.
While an incredibly talented golfer, Berkman was able to learn a lot from watching other experienced golfers participate in the tournament.
“I like it a lot, I think it’s cool,” Berkman said. “Watching other people, like the other individual best scorers, is really great because they just strike the ball so well.”
Berkman’s father, Clarkson University men’s lacrosse coach Rick Berkman, led the six-man team from the Potsdam Town and Country Club with a 163 (82-81) while Canton’s Ryan Jones was second in the Junior Division with a 144 (71-73).
MASSENA’S AMO SINKS HOLE-IN-ONE
Massena didn’t win the Six-Man tournament, but Jake Amo had one of its best highlights.
On the tee of the fourth hole, Amo, using a 7-iron lifted the ball into the air and watched as it hit the green and one hopped into the hole, giving him a hole-in-one.
“I hit it well, and it was dropping in and I’m like ‘that looks pretty good,’” Amo said. “It landed about five feet from the (green) and one-hopped into the cup.”
For Amo, it was his first career hole-in-one.
“I was kind of like, what do I do?” he said. “I just put my finger up in the air and was like check that out.”
For Amo, this weekend was his first time playing at Carlowden. He got a sense of what the fourth hole was like on Saturday.
“It’s a pretty tough hole, it plays about 180 but today was down wind so I can take a couple of clubs less,” Amo said. “I just wanted to hit a good shot, the hole before I made double (bogey), so I just wanted to collect myself and play well after that.”
Amo finished with a 166 (86-80) for the two days while Anthony Viskovich had the low score for the six-man team with a 155 (87-77) while Jace Dutch finished with a 150 after posting back-to-back rounds of 75.
Malone’s Rob Phillips claimed Super Senior honors at 85-80 165 and Todd Slate of host Carlowden earned Senior honors with a Sunday 72 charge and a two-day total of 84-72-156.
-------
2020 NNY MEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Malone 464-471-935: Ben Honahan 86-81-167, Phil Swamp 78-76-154, Kris Hardy 74-85-169, Trent Thomas 72-82-154, Graham Niles 82-77-159, Joe Delisle 73-78-151, Senior Steve Lang 845-82-167, Super Senior Robert Phillips 85-80-165, Junior Brennan LaShomb 96-79- 175.
SLU 463-484-947: Aaron Jones 79-80-159, Chris Wells 77-79-156, Jason Casey 89-92-181, Jake VanHouse 76-85-161, Rob Brown 81-85-166, Nate Aldous 79-86-165, Senior - Randy LaFirst 86-89-175, Super Senior Bruce Weiner 85-82-167, Junior Ryan Jones 71-73-144.
Partridge Run 479-473-952: Chris Felix 82-79-161, Joe Kenniston 85-76-161, Danny Christy 83-74-157, Mark Mahoney 80-801-60, Tom Pearson 84-86-170, Brad Stone 82-85-167, Senior Dick Christy 76-82-158, Super Senior John Aldrich 86-82-168, Junior Sam Sieminski 96-85-161.
Potsdam 469-487-956: Chris Taylor 80-85-165, Rick Berkman 82-81-163, Dustin LaValley 81-84-165, Jim Williams 85-81-166, Ryan Merriman 87-88-175, Mark Goodnow 83-86-169, Senior Marty Burkett 82-86-168, Super Senior Bruce Brownlee 76-82-158, Junior Tyler Berkman 68-74-142.
Massena 488-476-964: Anthony Viskovich 78-77-155, Max Pelifian 84-90-174, Tom Carroll 86-87-173, Tim Ahlfeld 88-87-175, Jake Amo 86-80-166, Matt Supernault 79-85-164, Senior Bob Deruchia 87-83-170, Super Senior Tom Cameron 88-76-164, Junior Jace Dutch 75-75-150.
Watertown Country Club 465-500-965: Rob Pelusi 81-78-159, Andrew Marks 73-WD, Tim Phillips 77-87-164, Brandon Mothersell 80-82-162, George Labarr 84-88-172, DJ Marconi 79-87-166, Senior Sam Millich 82-84-166, Super Senior Rob Phillips 75-82-157, Junior Nico Spazanni 93-87-180.
Carlowden 486-492-978: Mike Guyette 89-79-168, Logan Spaulding 76-86-162, Zach Shambo 79-89-168, Mike Benson 83-88-171, AJ Sullivan 83-93-176, Brandon Dooley 81-78-159, Senior Todd Slate 84-72-156, Super Senior Bill Burkhart 87-WD, Junior Jordan Tessier 105-93-198.
Gouverneur 484-497-981: Nick Sterling 79-100-179, Patrick Reilly 87-80-167, Ed Easton 90-97-187, Ted Totten 81-86-167, Mike Petrie 82-94-176, Ryan McDonald 85-88-173, Frank Lallier 79-83-162, John McKeever 86-87-173, Dylan Farr 78-73-151.
C-Way 500-513-1013: Chris Denesha 77-81-158, Mike Dipalda 93-91-184, Conner Gray 81-85-166, Tom Colter 83-84-167, Mike Ingerson 87-93-180, Gene Thompson 90-88-178, Senior Bruce Mackenzie 93-88-181, Super Senior Joe Natalie 82-87-169.
Tupper Lake 516-505-1021: Jim Boucher 84-90-174, Jeremy Nugent 85-82-167, Paul Pickering 91-83-174, Stephen Gagnon 88-92-180, Wayne Roberts 90-84-174, Jay Skiff 98-93-191, Senior Ron Stone 91-94-185, Super Senior Ron Belleville 78-80-158, Junior Rick Skiff 92-86-178.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.