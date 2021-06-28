MALONE — After hearing a presentation on a proposed multi-use recreational trail between Malone and Lake Clear Junction, the town council expressed support for the idea, at a meeting Wednesday evening.
Chris LaBarge presented information on multi-use trails to the board, explaining the idea was to have trails traverse from the southern portion of Franklin County to its northern portion, utilizing the old New York Central rail bed.
According to a draft resolution, provided by LaBarge, the trail between Lake Clear Junction and Malone, will primarily reside on the old New York Central rail bed, but will also include six parcels of privately owned land, a distance of approximately 45 miles.
A subsequent phase of the recreational trail’s development will look to link Malone to the southern portion of Akwesasne, a distance of approximately 35 miles, requiring coordination with private and public landowners, municipalities, the county legislature and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council, according to the draft resolution.
“As we get trails approved then we would look at how we would spur out to get to destinations, sights people can experience, either hiking, biking or however you are planning to travel, and really look at opportunities for sightseeing, because that is what people want to do,” LaBarge said, “We figure if we are successful on the main corridor, get something established, then we have the ability to start doing spurs off of it.”
The Adirondack Frontier Recreational Trail will focus on safe facilities, maximizing separation from vehicular traffic as much as possible to encourage bicyclists, walkers, other non-motorized users, and restricted motorized activities, in an effort to get residents and tourists to spend time outdoors, according to the draft resolution.
The Adirondack Frontier Recreational Trail will also provide access to the Adirondack Rail Trail between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake, according to the draft resolution.
Councilman Terrence Maguire expressed his supported for the proposed multi-use trail.
“This appears to me to be a win-win situation, I don’t why we would not support a resolution,” Maguire said, “This is great news, it is good work and I would definitely support it.”
Councilman Paul Walbridge said a recreational trail, such as the one being proposed, benefits the town and the county. “I’ve been looking for this for a while, and I think it would be a great, great opportunity for not only the county but the town, and all of New York State if we can get the trails to work out, it would be unbelievable,” Walbridge said.
Councilman Jody Johnston offered his support to the proposal, adding it is one of the easier decisions for the town council to make, prior to the unanimous vote to adopt the proposed resolution.
LaBarge, who has involvement working on area snowmobile trails, said recreational trails provide a great opportunity for non-motorized activities.
“Sometimes people think it is only about motorized, but it really isn’t, trails are really walking trails, hiking trails, bicycling, for e-bikes,” LaBarge said, “Equestrian, canoeing and kayaking, we have some great places to canoe and kayak, if you know where to drop and pick up.”
LaBarge said part of the effort behind the recreational trail proposal will be to formalize signage and ensure these opportunities are readily accessible, adding there could also be opportunities for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and off-highway vehicles.
LaBarge explained the type of activity allowed on different portions of the trail is dictated by whether the trail is on conservation land, state land, or whether the trail crosses a public road, in addition to what public landowners allow or prohibit on their property.
“It takes a lot to put a trail network together and to define what it looks like,” LaBarge said, “A recreational trail from Lake Clear to the Mohawk Reservation is possible, in certain areas you may have a full multi-use trail, and in other areas over certain private lands or over state lands, it may not include certain uses, it may not include snowmobiles, ATVs, UTVS, or e-bikes, but it might be a walking trail.”
LaBarge said in this case multiple paths may be needed to link destinations on the trail to one another.
Regarding funding opportunities, LaBarge pointed to trails in St. Lawrence County, where a user-fee was implemented for multi-use trails, selling over 800 passes in a few weeks.
LaBarge said a recreational trail coordinator position could be funded by these types of sales, with the coordinator working to develop trails, and with state agencies or private landowners.
“There’s only so much volunteerism can do if you want to legitimize a business,” LaBarge said, “If we really want to set ourselves up for success we are going to have to fund it, we found no successful areas, counties or states, without a formalized paid position.”
According to LaBarge, the county’s Tourism Advisory Committee unanimously recommended the coordinator position, adding there are grants available to fund trail development, and the coordinator can lead the grant finding process.
“There are really some opportunities to generate some serious dollars,” LaBarge said, explaining the idea was to utilize occupancy tax dollars initially but to transition to covering costs with user fees.
“Hopefully, we can get some multi-use trails in the county that would include summer, ATV and UTV, because that is where you are going to get user fees so that the recreational trail coordinator can become self-funding,” LaBarge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.