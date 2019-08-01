NORWOOD — A Jefferson County man is accused of hitting a person in the face while in the presence of a child, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies said.
Richard A. Christy, 24, of 15697 County Route 91, Mannsville, faces second-degree harassment involving physical contact, and endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, police said.
The alleged incident took place July 4 at 72 S. Main St. He was released on an appearance ticket to Potsdam Town Court.
