MASSENA – Marcel A. Paquette, 85, passed away in the privacy of his home Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020). A complete obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Latest News
- Jefferson County 4-H hosts virtual fair
- Adirondack Medical restrictions extended
- Black River meeting date changed
- Martinsburg to hold special meeting
- PHOTO: Outdoor serenade in Chaumont
- Massena Central School improvement plan addresses designation as targeted district
- Black Lake Association’s weed management a work in progress (VIDEO)
- Potsdam board hears public comment on water-sewer districts
Most Popular
-
Jerry Moore: Stefanik guilty of stolen valor
-
Cuomo touts record low infection rate
-
Massena’s Bogosian part of north country trio behind Tampa Bay’s bid for Stanley Cup
-
Two months after life-threatening accident in Black River, construction crew member walks down the aisle
-
Cuomo says COVID-19 school closures inevitable
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Thurs. Aug. 27th Real Estate Fredonia, NY Brzostek's
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.