Marcel Cox

Marcel Owen Cox, 61, of Moira, died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone, NY. Marcel was born in Malone August 30, 1959 to Owen Cox and Dolores Lamica Cox. He attended Brushton Moira school and continued his education at Canton ATC, receiving a certificate in electrical construction. Together with his brother, they owned and operated Cox Construction prior to joining IBEW910 Watertown, where he remained until his retirement.
Through his love of faith, family, friends, and football, Marcel greatly impacted the lives of all who knew him. As an active member of Cooks Corners Wesleyan Church, he could be seen watching over the children on the playground or helping with the preparation of church functions and activities. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. As a nurturing, loving and supportive husband, father and Papa, Marcel embraced every moment he had with his family to the fullest. He expressed his joy through fun loving things like dancing, singing, and barbecuing. His playful teasing never failed to bring smiles to, and laughter from, his grandchildren. His acts of selflessness were reflected in so many ways. As a member of Sons of the Legion, Marcel generously contributed his time to Wednesday wing night, chicken barbecues, and sport themed events. His passion for cooking did not end at wing night. He eagerly anticipated his annual trip to the Southern Tier with his dear friends, The Dirty Bug Club. Each day of this trip began with an early morning hunt before “Chef Uncle Sal” returned to prepare meals for the day ahead.
A yearly “Boys Only Weekend” was the highlight of his summer and his chosen birthday gift. Taking 15 rambunctious boys fishing, swimming, and hiking during the day, winding down with an evening of guitar strumming around the campfire, was certainly not a task for the weak, yet it was something he wholeheartedly welcomed! He was an avid reader who also enjoyed bird watching. Finally, and importantly, Marcel was a life long devoted Yankees fan, he loved his Yankees!
His smile and humor will be forever imprinted on the hearts of everyone that knew him.
He is survived by, the love of his life, Deborah LaPierre of Saranac Lake, NY, whom he married on June 10, 2000. He is also survived by three brothers, John (Annie) Cox of North Bangor, Dean (Donna) Cox of Brushton , Randy (Diana) Cox of North Bangor, two sisters, Vickey Terry of Paducah, Kentucky, Lisa (Larry) Dillabough of Brushton, three sons, Rockne (Michelle) of Brushton, Marcel ll of Malone and Sam (Nikki) Westurn of Massena. Three daughters, Katrina (Mark) Ownby of Massena, Andrea (Craig) Ivancic of Gloversville, and Jennifer (Scott) Niles of Vail, Arizona. 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by two sisters, Jean Cox and Lorena Cox-Gero, and one brother, Owen Cox.
A celebration of life will be held at Cooks Corners Wesleyan Church, 17 Avery Rd., Brushton on Saturday, October 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by a short service at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the American Legion Post 939, Sayles Road, Brushton. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com. Memorial contributions in Marcel’s honor may be made to Cooks Corners Wesleyan Church.
