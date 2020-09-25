MOIRA - Marcel O. Cox, 61, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Sept 23, 2020) at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira,
