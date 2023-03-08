AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a variety of nature programs for the month of March. At 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10, go on a guided moonlit hike through the center’s woods learning about nature and ecology at night. Participants should bring flashlights or headlamps and are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. They will plan to snowshoe, so outdoor footwear or winter boots that can be strapped into a snowshoe should be worn. If there is a lack of snow, they will walk the nature trail on foot. Feel free to bring own snowshoes or borrow theirs - there is no additional fee to use the facility’s snowshoes.
Join the center’s natural resources educator and learn at 9 a.m. All About Birds on Saturday, March 11. Learn about various tips and tricks to bird watching and all the different smart phone applications, field guides, and more that can be used. The group will also learn about migratory species that are returning from their wintering grounds to get ready for the breeding season. Participants will go on a bird walk afterwards on the trails to try and find birds; bring a pair of binoculars or borrow a pair from the facility. If the snow load allows for it, snowshoes will be worn. There is no additional cost to rent snowshoes from the facility if attending the program.
The first day of spring is March 20 so come celebrate the start of warmer temperatures and brighter skies at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 with an afternoon hike looking for signs of spring. Participants will walk amongst melting snow piles to look and listen for all the sights and sounds of early spring, including wildflowers and returning birds. The group will go outside even if it is snowing or raining – wear boots that can get wet and or muddy and dress appropriately for the weather.
As always, dress appropriately for whatever the weather may be. For snowshoe programs, wearing winter boots or winter shoes that are flat are recommended so they can easily be strapped in. Feel free to bring own snowshoes or borrow the center’s - there is no additional fee to use the facility’s snowshoes.
These programs are designed for nature lovers of all ages; anyone from individuals to families of 10 are encouraged to attend. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. The fee for these programs is only $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free. Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
