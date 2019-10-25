A mass of Christian burial was held for Margarita Jandrew on October 21st, 2019 at 11 a.m.at St. Augustine’s church in North Bangor, NY with Father Ray Moreau officiating.
The cross was placed on the pall by her daughter Mary Lavorando. Gifts were presented by Mary and Joseph Lavorando. Readings were given by Lauren Knowlton her granddaughter. Music was provided by the St. Augustine Folk Choir. Pall Bearers were Joseph and Mary Lavorando, Richard Hurteau, and Don Critchlow.
Interment was in St. Augustine’s Cemetery immediately following the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.