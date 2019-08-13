Funeral services were held Friday August 9 at the Spaulding Funeral Home for the late Marion Barton Gibson. Pastor Roger Preve of the First Baptist Church of Malone officiated.
Music was provided by Travis and Tim Preve as well as James Stickney.
Pall Bearers were Scott Russell, James Stickney, David Gibson, Kyle Gibson, Chad Snide, and Tony Hooper.
Interment was in Morningside Cemetery.
Arrangements were by the Spaulding Funeral Home Inc. of Malone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.