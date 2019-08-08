Marion Gibson

Marion Barton Gibson, 97, of Malone died peacefully at her home, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice.
Born in Malone January 23, 1922, the daughter of Arthur J. and Carrie W. Wyman Barton.
Mrs. Gibson graduated from Franklin Academy, and worked for F. W. Woolworth & Co.. She married Cedric R. Gibson on July 6, 1951 at the First Baptist Church of Malone and she joined her husband touring the world as he served in the U. S. Air Force. She was a life long member of The First Baptist Church and the Glennwood Chalybeate Elm City High Peaks Order of the Eastern Star. She was very active in the activities of the church and Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking, card parties, as well as knitting and crochet.
She is survived by four sons and a daughter-in-law; Gary of Malone, Paul of Croton-on-Hudson, Carl and Cindy of Summerville, Florida, and David of Plattsburgh; four grandchildren and their spouses, Nick and Olivia of Katy, TX., Kyle and David of North Carolina, Chad of Florida, Cody and Christine serving in the U. S. Air Force in Belgium; and on great-grandson Jacob of Katy, TX.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son Alan, a brother Carl Barton, a sister Betty Barton Russell, and a Daughter in law Sue Gibson.
Friends and family may call at the Spaulding Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roger Preve officiating. Interment will follow in the Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the First Baptist Church or the Glennwood Chalybeate Elm City High Peaks OES.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Spaulding Funeral Home of Malone.
