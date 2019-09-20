Marion McMahon

Marion Grace (McKinney) McMahon, age 86, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Kenneth P. McMahon, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 at Windham Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side.
Marion was born March 15, 1933 in Malone, NY to the late Kenneth and Anna (Hutchins) McKinney. She graduated from Franklin Academy in 1950. Marion is survived by her six children Steven, Brian, Kathryn (William) Craft, Daniel, Brent (Donna), and Kelsey McMahon; sisters Mrs. John (Sylvia) Weingarden and Mrs. Cameron (Kay) Herdman; 53 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Kathleen Lashaway and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Sharon and son Darren.
Most important in Marion’s life was her family. She was always welcoming and quick to prepare a meal for as many as stopped by. She loved to cook and bake, often making recipes for which she didn’t need to measure – just a handful of this and a pinch of that to make wonderful cookies and biscuits. Marion was an avid reader, loved to garden, and spent a lot of time, especially in her later years, sewing for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
