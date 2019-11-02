Burke – Marvin P. Baldwin 86, died October 30, 2019 at his home in Burke surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice.
Born at home in Burke on October 27, 1933, he was the son of Earl Milo and Armena Lord Orkins Baldwin.
Mr. Baldwin graduated from Franklin Academy and along with his wife, owned and operated the family farm and later an over the road trucking business. He was on of the “Flying Farmers” of Northern New York and earned his commercial pilot’s license. He also enjoyed parachuting which started at age 41, and was a member of the Malone Flying Club.
On August 14, 1954 he married the former Mary Lynne “Mady” Wright at the Burke United Methodist Church , She survives as well as three sons and daughters-in-law Steven and Susan Baldwin of Constable, Brian and Gloria Baldwin of Malone, and Scott and Cheryl Baldwin of California; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Jim Jones of Chateaugay, and Sherry and Perry Wheeler of Burke; one brother, Leonard of Massena and a sister Evelyn Lobdell of Tyler, Texas; 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Mial, and an infant sister Carol Ann. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Burke Center Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Spaulding Funeral Home of Malone.
