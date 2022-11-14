Mary “Peggy” Prostler, 73, died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at The Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Catskill, NY.
Peggy was born in Catskill, NY to the late Nicholas and Eva Rosato.
Peggy grew up in Coxsackie, NY, and upon graduation from Coxsackie Athens High School -Class of 1966-she met her beloved husband of fifty years Keith “Lenny”. The couple loved going to the Jersey shore every year until Lenny’s illness prevented them from continuing. Peggy loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, and Godchildren and had many memories with Lenny and “the kids.”
Peggy was a faithful woman with great devotion to her church, family and friends. Peggy was a member of The Columbiaettes and the Rosary Alter Society of St. Mary’s.
Surviving are brother John (Mary Ellen) Rosato and sister Barbara Rosato. Also survived by nieces and nephews Sean (Sarah) Craft, Jessica Pakatar (Dan, Natalie and Katie), Tricia Rosato, Marty Rosato (Kristi and Sylvi). Her goddaughter Katherine Desrosiers and her “Dolly” Lindsay Portu. Also her brother- in- law Chris Jones Perry Jones (Susan) and sister-in -law Nancy (Paul) Caswell, and Athena Caswell and Rachel (Travis) Woronowicz.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation at The St. Mary’s R.C. Church, 80 Mansion Street, Coxsackie, NY, 12051, on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated the same day at the church at 11:00 A.M.
Interment will follow at the family plot of The St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Coxsackie, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The W.C. Brady’s Sons, Inc. 97 Mansion Street, Coxsackie, NY 12051.
Peggy’s family wishes to extend a special thank you and are eternally grateful to all of the nurses, aides, and staff that cared for her with kindness and respect during her stay at The Pines for nearly two years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s R.C. Church, 80 Mansion Street, Coxsackie, NY, 12051. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.