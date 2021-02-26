MASSENA — The Massena Arena has produced countless hockey memories since it first opened in the February of 1973.
One of those highlights unfolded 20 years later in front of a capacity crowd on Feb. 28, 1993. That Sunday afternoon, a team comprised of former National Hockey League greats went up against a contingent made up of area players with varying levels of high school and collegiate experience.
Among the players competing for the North Country Legends were Massena Central hockey coach Mike Trimboli and St. Lawrence Central’s Mickey Locke.
“It was just a great experience,” noted Trimboli, who was assistant hockey coach at Franklin Academy at the time. “Getting the opportunity to lace up your skates against players that you idolized when you were growing up watching hockey was just amazing. I remember being out on the ice and just being in awe of the situation. The game was the epitome of one team working smarter playing against a bunch of guys who were working harder.”
“I think the best part was the reception at the Elks Lodge after the game,” he added. “We all had photos taken with the guys and there were a lot of opportunities to have some one-on-one conversations with them as well. They all took the time to talk with people. They were just great ambassadors for the game. I can’t believe it’s been 28 years since that game.”
Billed as “The Greatest Hockey Legends on Ice” vs. “The North Country Hockey Legends”, the event was presented by Massena Elks Lodge 1702 with the funds raised slated to benefit the organization’s youth activities, scholarship and drug awareness programs. The Legends team consisted mainly of former players for the Montreal Canadiens including; Guy Lafleur, Guy Lapointe, Yvon Lambert, Jean-Guy Talbot, Gilles Marotte, Steve Shutt, Frank Mahovlich and Mario Tremblay. Backstopping the Legends was former Boston Bruins netminder Gilles Gilbert. The roster also included former Pittsburgh Penguins players Jimmy Mann and Mario Faubert. All-time Montreal Canadiens great Maurice ‘The Rocket’ Richard served a the game’s referee.
“It was a really fun time. I remember watching them all cruising around out on the ice and we were pretty much just chasing after them,” said Locke, who ranks as the second all-time winningest coach in NYSPHSAA history with 508 wins. “They really could have turned things up at any time against us but they were there to put on a show too.”
“I’d been coaching at St. Lawrence for a few years and hadn’t really played hockey in a while. Putting on all the equipment again just felt so awkward, so different,” he added. “I remember I had two point-blank chances from right out in front of the net and Gilles Gilbert robbed me both times”
The North Country Legends were coached by the duo of the late Stan Moore, who retired as Massena Central coach following the 1991-92 season and still holds the top spot as the all-time winningest high school hockey coach in the state with 522 victories, and his Holy Family counterpart, Dave MacLennan, who guided the Crusaders to more than 200 wins working behind the bench from 1961-1975.
Their 52-player lineup was split into three teams with each unit matching up against the NHL Legends for a period.
Along with Trimboli and Locke, North Country players included; Tom Hardy, Mark Morris, John Horan, Terry Conroy, John Germano, Mike Talbot, Todd Tyo, Louie LaRose, Dave Fish, Larry Faucher, Tom Cameron, Bill Reid, Dale Raymo, Robert O’Connell, Mark Blair, Doug Smoke, Bob White, Lori Blair, Debbie Barnhill, Jay Green, Lee Cook, Jerry Marion, Dan Boyer, Dan Carroll, Heather LaDuke, Sue Reid, Carol Sloan, Craig Siddon, Scott Manley, Gil Viskovich, Bill Helmer, Tom Siddon, Charlie Sharlow, Dave Cappione, Joel Dupree, Ed Seney, Kirk Wilmshurst, Don Villnave, Bob Mulvaugh and Randy Regan.
Area businesses helping to sponsor the game included the Open Net Lounge and Restaurant, MetLife, the Cabinent and Bath Shop, A. Cappione Inc., Coca Cola, Cornell’s Dry Cleaning and Pizza Hut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.