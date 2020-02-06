Massena Basketball held its 6th annual Hot Shots contest this past Tuesday during half time of the boys varsity game against St. Lawrence Central.
The tournament was run again by Madison PE teacher and MBA board member Mike Matejick. The kids compete at each school directed by Monica Boyea, PE teacher from Trinity, Jeff Slack, PE teacher Nightengale and Anthony Diagastino, PE teacher Jefferson. The top boy and girl make it to the finals at the high school gymnasium. This year’s finalists were Christopher Boyea, Shea Marasian, Kaiden French, Kate Finnegan, Emma Gushlaw, Isabella Araujo. Emerging as champions were Gavin Mitchell in the boys division and Mila Matejcik in the girls division.
