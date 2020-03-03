Massena Basketball recently presented Curt Wood (right) with the 2020 Presidents Award for his time and dedication to helping the association.
Wood is always willing to stop and help with Massena sports any way he can. Presenting the glass clock award is MBA President Shane Cameron.
Massena Basketball recently presented Curt Wood (right) with the 2020 Presidents Award for his time and dedication to helping the association. Wood is always willing to stop and help with Massena sports any way he can. Presenting the glass clock award is MBA President Shane Cameron. Submitted Photo/CO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.