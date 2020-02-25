Earlier this month, the Massena Basketball Association presented Tarbell Management with a plaque and some t-shirts as a show of thanks for its support over the last 10 years. Every year, Tarbell Management sponsors a house league team without question and provides free doughnuts and coffee from Tim Hortons for every tournament the association hosts. Presenting a plaque of appreciation to Mark Laguador from Tarbell Management is Massena Basketball President Shane Cameron. Submitted Photo/CO