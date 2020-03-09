NEWBURGH - A dominant first period carried the Massena Central boys hockey team past Monroe-Woodbury of Section 9 and into the semifinals of the NYSPHSAA Division I tournament Saturday night at the Ice Times Sports Complex.
After giving up an early goal, the Red Raiders (12-8-1) reeled off five straight over the final 6:17 of the first period then withstood a potent Crusaders power play in claiming a 5-4 opening-round win. Massena will now head to Buffalo this coming weekend and will face Section 2 champion Bethlehem in the semifinals Saturday morning at the HarborCenter starting at 9:30 a.m.
M-W (7-11) took the lead just 39 seconds into this past Saturday’s opening round matchup when Eddy Dovgan finished off an assist from Connor Fischer but senior assistant captain Nick Linstad sparked a late-period scoring barrage when he connected off an assist from Caleb D’Arienzo at the 8:43 mark for the first of his three straight tallies. He struck again just 30 seconds later assisted by Aiden Rufa and Ryan Letham then made it 3-1 at 12:42 on a play set up by Matt Trimboli and Letham. Senior Mikey Kuhn continued the Massena surge with an unassisted goal at 13:45 before classmate Garrett Engstrom notched what would hold up as the game-winner with 46 seconds left in the first period assisted by Zack Barney and Kuhn.
The Crusaders got back in the game with three in a row starting in the middle frame when Chris Cotter connected for the first of two straight power play goals off an assist from Dovgan. Fischer made it 5-3 with the second power play marker just 39 seconds into the third period assisted by Cotter and Ryan Melican, who closed out the scoring four minutes later assisted by Cotter.
Sophomore Ben Rogers turned aside 17 shots backstopping the win while Ricky Palmeri made 22 saves in the season-ending loss for M-W, which advanced to the state tournament as the lone Division I program in Section 9.
In the first round of the Division II tournament, OFA dropped a 3-1 decision to Webster-Thomas of Section 5.
