NAC wins didn’t come easy for the Massena Central and Potsdam Central boys hockey teams on Wednesday.
Massena 5, Salmon River 4 (OT): At the Massena Arena, a scoreless first period was no sign of things to come as the teams generated a combined eight goals over the next two periods and traded last-minute goals before the Red Raiders fashioned the game-winner with just five seconds left in the five-minute overtime.
Once the scoring started, the teams traded goals and leads to the end. Alex Oakes got the Shamrocks on the board with a short-handed strike just 1:12 into the second period that was set up by Cobie Cree but Massena countered with the next two goals with Brendan Finnegan notching the equalizer at 3:29 assisted by Zack Monacelli and Pat Barclay, who struck for the go-ahead goal at the 6:00 mark, unassisted. Oakes closed out the second period by pulling the Shamrocks even with his second of the night with 4:22 remaining assisted by Evan Collette and Tim Cook.
Massena regained the lead at 4:25 of the third when Mikey Kuhn finished off a play set up by Nick Morrell and Caleb D’Arienzo but Jared Showen tied the game at 11:30 assisted by Cook and Oakes restored the Salmon River lead when he completed his hattrick with just 44 seconds left in regulation assissted by Cook and Showen.
But Morrell brought the home crowd back to its feet 22 seconds later when he converted on a play set up by Garrett Engstrom.
With time winding into single digits in overtime, Kuhn broke through for the game-winner assisted by Morrell and Nick Linstad.
Sophomore Ben Rogers stood tall making 39 saves in the winning effort. Ryan Oakes blocked 19 shots for Salmon River.
Both squads are scheduled to be back in action Friday night with the Red Raiders (7-3, 5-1) hosting the first of two nonleauge game at the Massena Arena against Albany Academy starting at 7 p.m. and the Shamrocks (4-7, 2-5) traveling to Clayton to take on the Islanders in an NAC Division II matchup slated to face-off at 6:30 p.m.
Potsdam 3, St. Lawrence Central 1: At the Tri-Town Arena in Brasher Falls, the teams traded first-period goals before the visiting Sandstoners (3-6-2, 2-1-1) produced a pair of unanswered goals in the third to come away with the win.
Will Varney opened the scoring 7:49 into the game off an assisted from Romano Sergi but Noah Adams pulled SLC even with 1:15 left in the first when he backhanded home the rebound of a shot from the eight point. Brendan Phippen and Kade Hayes assisted on the equalizer.
Potsdam would regain the lead for good at 5:19 of the third on a goal by Sergi that was assisted by Varney and Zach Kirka. Kole Wright sealed the win with an empty-net power-play goal with 38 seconds left in regulation.
Cole Eakins turned aside 29 shots working the crease for the win while Torran Robertson posted 23 stops for SLC.
The Sandstoners are now slated to host a nonleague game against Beekmantown on Saturday at Pine Street Arena starting at 6 p.m. while the Larries (4-7, 2-5) head to Malone on Friday to take on NAC Division II rival Franklin Academy starting at 6:30 p.m.
In the other NAC hockey game played Wednesday, the Islanders turned back Canton Central 3-2 in overtime while Franklin Acadey dropped a 4-3 nonleague decision to Northeastern Clinton.
WRESTLING
The lone NAC wrestling meet staged on Wednesday saw Canton drop Franklin Academy 57-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.