After winning the Section 10 Division I championship for the eighth time in nine years, the Massena Central boys hockey team skated to a win on the road over Monroe-Woodbury of Section 9 in the first round of the NYSPHSAA tournament earlier this month.
The Red Raiders were scheduled to travel to Buffalo for the semifinals but their post-season plans have been put on a hold due to the coronavirus pandemic with a final decision reportedly due from the state this coming Monday. Coached by Mike Trimboli along with assistants Ken Hurlbut and Chris LaPierre, team members included; Ben Rogers, Matt Trimboli, Nick Morrell, Ryan Frost, Garrett Engstrom, Chris Marasco, Pat Barclay, Aiden Rufa, Nick Linstad, Aidan Aldous, Jacob Smutz, Zack Barney, Zack Monacelli, Preston O’Neil, Ryan Letham, Connor Terry, Caleb D’Arienzo, Payton Puente, Mikey Kuhn, Zane Wilmshurst, Brendan Finnegan, Jacob Bressard and Dakota Allen.
