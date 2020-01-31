CANTON - The Massena Central and Canton Central boys hockey teams skated to a 1-1 NAC Division I draw on Friday night at the Canton Pavilion.
Brendan Finnegan opened the scoring for the visiting Red Raiders (8-4-1, 5-1-1) just 4:09 into the game off an assist from Patrick Barclay.
The Golden Bears answered with the equalizer 26 seconds into the second period when Trey Bessette finished off a play set up by Rhett Palmer.
Dakota Allen worked the Massena crease for 24 saves while Hayden Todd recorded 21 of his 31 stops in the second period for Canton (3-10-1, 3-2-1).
The Red Raiders are now slated to host a nonleague game against McQuaid Jesuit tonight at the Massena Arena starting at 8 p.m.
In nonleague games played Friday night, Franklin Academy played to a 3-3 overtime draw with Plattsburgh High while the opening round of the Islanders tournament saw OFA edge Bishop Timon 2-1 in overtime and Northeastern Clinton Central beat the host team 5-1. A nonleague matchup on Thursday saw Norwood-Norfolk drop a 5-0 decision to Saranac Lake.
Saranac Lake 5, N-N 0: At Lake Placid, the Red Storm sandwiched solo goals between a three-goal outburst in the second period, including two strikes in the final minute, en route to blanking the Icemen (8-4-1, 6-3).
Carter Sturgeon had a goal and assisted on the eventual game-winner by Bailey Bartholomew at 11:02 of the first period while Anders Stanton handled the 26 shots he faced to earn the shutout.
Steven Wagstaff made 27 saves for N-N, which returns to its NAC Division II schedule on Tuesday against Franklin Academy at the Malone Civic Center starting at 7 p.m.
