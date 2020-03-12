LETHAM - After winning Section 10 championships and first-round matchups for their respective state tournaments, the Massena Central boys hockey and St. Lawrence Central girls basketball teams now find themselves in post-season limbo.
Both squads were scheduled to compete on Saturday with the skating Red Raiders headed to Buffalo for an NYSPHSAA Division I semifinal matchup and the Lady Larries traveling south to Troy for their first-ever Class C quarterfinal round appearance.
With the growing threat of spreading the coronavirus through contact at large gatherings, both teams have had to cancel their travel plans following Thursday’s announcement by the NYSPHSAA that all winter regional and state championships have been indefinitely postponed.
“It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule. It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented. I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience,” stated Dr. Robert Zayas in making the announcement.
“It is certainly understood that postponing the remaining winter state championships is disappointing, however the opportunity to participate in a NYSPHSAA championship event does not outweigh our responsibility and obligation to ensure students participate in a healthy and safe environment,” he added.
Although he was “devasted” when he first heard about the postponements, Massena hockey coach Mike Trimboli said he ultimately understood the rationale behind the decision.
“We were on the ice practicing when someone from the arena staff told us. It was gut-wrenching really. The worst part was looking into the eyes of 23 student-athletes who have worked as hard as this group has worked to get to the final four and tell them they probably can’t compete,” said Trimboli.
“I had a long conversation on the phone with Dr. Zayas. He feels terrible about it. It wasn’t a decision he wanted to make but after what was happening with all the other cancellations in pro sports and college sports, he really felt he had no other choice,” he added. “As far as why things are postponed and not just canceled outright, he said that the association was going to do everything possible and look into every possibility. At this point, you hope for the best, expect the worst and always be prepared to move forward whichever way things go.”
The Red Raiders were due to take on Section 2 champion Bethlehem in the state Division I semifinals at the HarborCenter in Buffalo after downing Monroe-Woodbury 5-4 in a first-round matchup last Saturday in Newburgh.
“Looking at it from a player’s perspective, I think our captain, senior Nick Morrell, put it best when he talked about how he and the rest of the team will never know if they could have played for a state championship,” Trimboli concluded.
Along with boys hockey, girls basketball and boys basketball, the state high school bowling championships were also put on hold.
“You really can’t blame anyone but we’re all a little upset about it right now,” noted SLC coach Chad Gauthier. “We’ve been told that it’s going to be postponed for a week but what’s going to happen after that week goes by and there are still problems?”
“We’re going to have a team meeting tonight. We’ll be telling everyone to keep their heads up and that we’re still now sure exactly what’s going to happen,” he added. “They’ve all worked so hard to get to this point. They just want to play.”
After winning their third sectional title in eight years, the Lady Larries broke through for their first state tournament win on Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium when they rallied to down Section 7 champion Northern Adirondack Central 44-42. They were scheduled to take on Section 2 champion Cambridge at Hudson Valley Community College this Saturday night.
“We were all pretty excited about being in the elite eight for the first time,” said Gauthier. “We can’t just sit around and wait. We’ll keep practicing until we know any different.”
