MASSENA - The Massena Central varsity boys basketball team relayed a strong start into a 55-26 NAC Central Division win over Salmon River at the Martha Long Slack Sports Facility gym Friday night.
Chris McGregor anchored a balanced offense with 14 points as the Red Raiders (7-9, 5-6) ran out to a commanding 18-4 lead through the first quarter. Adam Peets and Ethan Firnstein contributed nine points apiece. Luke Greco and Tom McGregor both finished with five. Ethan Barney and Ryan Herrick tallied four each and Zach LaBarge the other three.
Logan Lebehn (6-11, 2-9) paced the Shamrocks with eight points followed by Hawi Cook-Francis with seven and Tyler Huto with four. Clayton Jones, Cayden Sunday and Charles Aldridge all netted two and Toby Jacobs one.
Massena is slated to travel to Carthage for a nonleague game today starting at 2 p.m. whlie Salmon River plays host to Central rival Canton on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
In the other Central games played Friday night, OFA downed St. Lawrence Central 80-36, Franklin Academy dropped Potsdam 81-36 and Canton beat Gouverneur 62-47.
OFA 80, SLC 36: At Brasher Falls, the undefeated division-leading Blue Devils (12-5, 11-0) went ahead 26-10 by the end of the first quarter and never looked back as MeSean Johnson tossed through 20 points followed by Jackson Jones with 18 and Trent Sargent with 12. Connor Griffith and Brogan LaRose added nine points each followed by David Vernsey with six while Harry Powers and Joe King netted three apiece.
For the Larries (9-7, 5-5), Ansen Weegar connected for 20 points with four three-pointers. Cash Feeley chipped in seven followed by Steve Horner with four, Sean Perry with three and Hayden Perkins with two.
SLC is scheduled to play at Massena on Tuesday starting at 7:15 p.m.
FA 81, Potsdam 36: At Malone, a 28-8 run in the first quarter boosted the Huskies (12-4, 10-1) past the Sandstoners (0-16, 0-11).
Noah Dominy and Francesco Polenta scored nine points each in the losing cause followed by Aiden Stickles with eight and Ansen Herrick with six. Kameron Murdock and Hamza Hmyene both finished with two.
For FA, Payton Poirier struck for a game-high 29 points followed by Daimen Poirier with 13 and Keith Shafer with 10. Alex Preve and Patrick Pourpore contributred nine points each.
Potsdam is due to host a nonleague game against Indian River this afternoon starting at 2:45 p.m.
OTHER GAMES
In the NAC East Division games played Friday night, Chateaugay turned back Colton-Pierrepont 67-48, Brushton-Moira stopped Parishville-Hopkinton 67-43 and Madrid-Waddington outscored Tupper Lake 69-59 while St. Regis Falls at Norwood-Norfolk was postponed to Friday, February 14. The West Division matchups Friday saw Hermon-DeKalb handle Lisbon 53-27, Hammond stop Edwards-Knox 68-59 and Harrisville drop Morristown 73-39 while an interdivisional girls basketball matchup had Hammond outlasting Franklin Academy 63-59.
Chateaugay 67, C-P 48: At Colton, the visiting Bulldogs used a barrage of three-pointers to counter a hard-nosed defensive effort by the Colts (1-14, 1-8) as they pushed their undefeated record to 16-0 overall and moved to 10-0 atop the East standings.
Jonah Martin pumped through 10 of the team’s combined 18 three’s in a 36-point performance as Chateaugay steadily worked its way to a 40-22 halftime lead. Walker Martin notched seven three’s in a 28-point effort and Aiden Tam closed the scoring with a solo triple.
Akden Knight led C-P with 19 points followed by Harlee Besio with 12, Tim Farns with eight and Ted Farns with five while Mike Schwartfigure and Noah Rousell both tallied two.
The Colts return to action Tuesday at home to St. Regis Falls starting at 7:15 p.m.
BMC 67, P-H 43: At Parishville, the host Panthers (4-11, 3-7) got off to a promising start when they outscored BMC 20-17 in the opening quarter but the visiting Panthers (11-4, 7-3) countered with a 25-8 run in the second quarter and pulled away from a 42-28 halftime lead. Parker Bassett generated a game-high 24 points in the winning effort followed by Ajay Martin with 12, Logan Bassett with 11, Justin Kennedy with 10, Wayne Palmer with four and James Durant with two.
For P-H, Harrison Snell struck for 21 points. Lawson Snell and Burt Chevier both netted eight followed by Peyton Snell with six.
The P-H Panthers are scheduled to host East rival Madrid-Waddington today starting at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.