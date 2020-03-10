MASSENA - The Massena Broomball League recently finished their 2019-20 season and playoffs at the Massena Arena.
The league finished with just four teams but the competition level was great. They played a three-game guarantee elimination tournament playoff over the past couple of Sundays based upon their standings after league play.
Teams involved were Norwood, Open Net/Smokehouse, Open Net “The Net” (formerly Bowlmor) and Akwesasne Ice Pigs. Norwood ran the table in the regular season going undefeated, followed by the Ice Pigs with only two losses. The Net finished at .500 and the other Open Net/Smokehouse team was the fourth seed for the playoffs.
Norwood again stayed undefeated in playoffs as well as they squeaked one out over the Ice Pigs in Overtime 2 -1. The team captains who helped keep the league going were Mike Macaulay, John Smith, Norm Seguin and Dwight Bero, Jr.
League Coordinator Curt Wood offered thanks to all the players, the captains previously listed and special thanks to Wayne Roshia (referee), Tim Belile (timekeeper) and Kevin Hartigan (Webmaster/Stats Guru). Also a special thanks to Mike McCabe and all of the arena staff for being cooperative with the league’s ever changing amount of teams and for working to make the season run smoothly.
All the teams seemed to have added new players to the game of broomball which is encouraging for next season. The league also had some extra ice and invited teams from Kemptville and Ottawa Ontario to play some exhibitions on their league night. The league is hoping to expand next year and is looking for teams and players.
There will be a meeting for interested teams included in the end of the year meeting that will be announced shortly. Information regarding the meeting will be posted on the league’s Facebook page or can be found by contacting Curt Wood at (315) 250-6588 or by email at curtatbud@gmail.com.
