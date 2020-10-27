Massena Central picked up its third win in five days while Potsdam Central and Salmon River came up short in NAC Central Division varsity girls soccer matchups on Saturday.
Massena 2, OFA 1: At the turf field in Ogdensburg, the Lady Red Raiders survived a strong challenge from a winless OFA squad as Libby Rogers opened the scoring in the second half off an assist from Auna Shadle. The Lady Blue Devils pulled even when Saige Estes converted on a direct kick but Massena salvaged the win when a shot into the front of the goal wound up deflecting off an OFA player and into the back of the net with under a minute left in regulation.
Sabella Cromie had five stops working the crease for the win while Emily Jo Sovie handled eight shots for OFA.
Canton 2, Potsdam 0: At Roger Dusharm Field in Canton, Amilia Rodee finished off an assist from Sydnee Francis midway through the first half and the Lady Golden Bears made it hold up as the game-winner. Francis added the insurance goal six minutes into the second half assisted by Esther Shipman.
Taylor Benda made three saves for the Lady Sandstoners.
FA 3, Salmon River 0: At Fort Covington, Ryleigh McCauley broke through for all three goals in sparking the Lady Huskies. Madison Klepfer assisted on two of the tallies and Brooke Pritchard helped set up the other.
Madison Ansari and Taylor Covey combined to handle eight shots sharing crease duties in the shutout while Mia Leroux (8 saves) and Talynn Wylie (3 saves) tended goal for the Lady Shamrocks.
A pair of NAC East Division matchups on Saturday saw Colton-Pierrepont beat Tupper Lake 4-0 and Chateaugay turn back Brushton-Moira 2-0.
C-P 4, Tupper Lake 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, the host Lady Colts played their fourth game in five days and broke away from the Lady Jacks for the win.
Maura Richards sparked a decisive scoring surge late in the first half when she finished off a play set up by Kiana Hogle and Morgan Cole in the 30th minute. Two minutes later, Savanna Smith converted off an assist from Isabelle Vaccaro before Alexus Cuthbert pushed the lead to 3-0 with less than two minutes left in the half assisted by Skyler Thomann and Hailey Friedel.
Kaitlyn Houston closed out the scoring midway through the second half assisted by Cuthbert.
Kendall LaMora fielded the five shots she faced in logging the shutout while Libby Gillis recorded 14 stops for Tupper Lake.
Chateaugay 2, BMC 0: At Chateaugay, Jordyn Holbrook and Chloe Champagne scored goals just over a minute apart late in the first half and Emma Staples blocked 10 shots as the Lady Bulldogs turned back the Lady Panthers.
Megan Ashley had 15 stops in the losing cause.
FRIDAY GAMES
C-P 3, SRF 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, the Lady Colts notched all three goals in the final 16 minutes of regulation en route to raising their record to 5-1. Kaitlyn Houston notched the eventual game-winner 24 minutes into the second half then pushed the lead to 2-0 just two minutes later off an assisted by Alexus Cuthert. Isabelle Vaccaro sealed the win in the closing minutes by finishing off a play set up by Houston and Mya Lemieux.
Kendall LaMora made five saves working the crease for the shutout while Caydence Rondeau had a dozen stops for the Lady Saints (0-4-1).
In NAC girls soccer games played Friday, Colton-Pierrepont stopped St. Regis Falls 3-0 while the rest of the action took place in the West Division where Hermon-DeKalb edged Lisbon 3-2, Hammond dropped Harrisville 5-0 and Morristown played Heuvelton to a scoreless overtime tie.
SUNDAY GAME
In the lone game played Sunday, Chateaugay turned a 1-1 halftime tie into a convincing 7-2 NAC East Division win on the road at Madrid-Waddington.
Avery Tam anchored the Lady Bulldogs offense with three goals and an assist. Chloe Champagne scored twice. Grace Jarvis (1 assist) and Liv Cook Struck for the other goal while Ali Johnston logged two assists and Emma Staples made seven saves.
Hailee Blair converted off an assist from Grace Plumley and Lanny Tiernan fashioned an unassisted goal to account for M-W’s scoring.
