NORFOLK - The Massena Central varsity girls basketball team overcame a strong Norwood-Norfolk start in posting a 53-47 NAC interdivisional win on Tuesday.
Nova LeGrow anchored a balanced offense with 12 points as the visiting Lady Red Raiders (8-5, 6-3) reversed a 10-8 first-quarter deficit by outscoring the Lady Flyers 31-22 over the next two quarters. Hayleigh Armstrong contributed 10 points toward the winning effort. Laylah Bingha and Tsiakoseriio David added eight points each followed by Aryssa Hopps with seven while Kailey Peets and Savannah Gauthier both finished with four.
Kylee Kellison led all scorers with 19 points in the losing cause. KJ Belmore chipped in seven points. Emma Schiavone and Tiffany Fisher tallied six points each followed by Brianna Stratton with five and Stephanie Bock with four.
Massena has the rest of the week off from its game schedule before hosting Central rival OFA on Monday while N-N (7-4, 7-1) plays another interdivisional game at St. Lawrence Central on Thursday. Both games start at 7:15 p.m.
Another interdivisional game played Tuesday saw Chateaugay outscore Salmon River 54-20 while nonleague action had St. Lawrence Central outscoring Northern Adirondack 61-56 and Morristown outlast Alexandria 36-26. Two other games - Parishville-Hopkinton at Harrisville and Saranac Lake at St. Regis Falls - were postponed.
Chateaugay 54, Salmon River 20: Chloe Champagne connected for a game-high 14 points, including four of the team’s five triples, while senior Anna Bleakley fashioned 11 points, seven of which came from the free throw line, made six steals and grabbed six rebounds to pace the lady Bulldogs.
Senior Julianna Gordon (3 points, 4 steals) controlled the glass for Chateaugay with a game-high 13 rebounds, 10 of which came on the offensive end of the court, while sophomore Adrienne Secore added 10 rebounds and seven points to the victory. Sophomore Grace Jarvis contributed eight points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks to the win, as Cammi Champagne finished with six rebounds, five points and two steals. Sophomore Ayana Adams chipped in with six points, four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Salmon River senior Kamea Thomas paced the visitors with eight points, as Lauren Martin and Mia Leroux followed with five and four points, respectively. Kiyahna Thompson added two points to the Salmon River cause, as Savannah Swamp completed the output with a free throw.
Salmon River is right back in action at 6 p.m. today, hosting Colton-Pierrepont in a nonleague contest. Chateaugay travels to Potsdam for a 7 p.m. start on Thursday.
SLC 61, NAC 56: At Ellenburg, Mackenzie Moreau pumped through four three-pointers to lead the Lady Larries with a season-high 20 points. Maggi Yandoh netted another 15 points followed by Marissa McLean with 14, Kenadee Love with seven and Abbi Lemieux the other five as SLC reversed a 16-12 first-quarter deficit with a 21-10 second-quarter surge.
The Lady Larries are scheduled to host an interdivisional game against Norwood-Norfolk on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
MONDAY GAMES
The lone NAC game played Monday saw St. Regis Falls turn back East rival Colton-Pierrepont 42-33 while nonleague action saw Madrid-Waddington handle Watertown IHC 60-35 and Canton fall 76-50 to Cardinal O’Hara at the Bishop Grimes tournament. Two other matchups were postponed. The interdivisional game pitting Franklin Academy at Hammond was moved to February 1 while no date was announced for the West Division contest between Harrisville and Edwards-Knox.
SRF 42, C-P 33: At Colton, one second half run overcame another as the Lady Saints outscored the Lady Colts in a Martin Luther King Day matinee.
Kaitlyn Arcadi struck for a game-high 16 points as the Lady Saints (5-4, 4-2) worked their way to a 24-13 halftime lead then countered a 12-2 third-quarter surge by the Lady Colts (4-8, 3-5) with a decisive 18-8 in the fourth. Calista Fraser contributed 11 points toward the winning effort followed by Leah Walker with six and Leah Wheeler with five while Abby Greguire and Maisie Hastings both finished with two.
C-P was paced by Alexus Cuthbert with 10 points followed by Kiana Hogle with eight, Autumn Erwin with six and Emma Clemo with three while Jaeleigh Jacot and Isabelle Vaccaro each tallied two.
The Lady Colts are slated to play an interdivisional game at Salmon River Central on Thursday at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY GAMES
In Saturday action, the second round of the Hermon-DeKalb Tournament saw the host Lady Green Demons claim top honors with a 51-43 win over Potsdam and Morristown tripled Parishville-Hopkinton 60-20 in the consolation game while OFA earned a 50-47 nonleague decision over Indian River.
H-D 51, Potsdam 43: Hilliary Jones fired through five three-pointers in a 19-point effort as H-D worked it way to a 27-18 halftime lead and made it stand for the championship win. Haile Bouchey connected for another 18 points followed by Kailey Hernandez with four and Mattie Lee Brabaw with three. Jordyn Whitton, Audrianna Tehonica and Abrielle Marcellus added two points each and Brianna Grant netted a free throw.
The Lady Sandstoners were led by Julia Basford with 17 points followed by Grace Mattimore with 10, Katelyn Davis with nine, Seirra Cummings with five and Wynter Langlois with two.
Potsdam is slated to host a third straight interdivisional game against Chateaugay on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Morristown 60, P-H 20: The Lady Green Rockets bolted out to a 19-8 halftime run then outscored the Lady Panthers 22-7 in the third en route to gaining consolation honors. Emma Showers and Rylie Showers poured through 19 and 18 points respectively to lead the winning effort.
Sydnie Phippen led P-H with six points. Autumn MacWilliams and Emma Bloom added five points apiece followed by Kelly Bloom with two and Brenna Woods with one.
Basford and MacWilliams were named to the all-tournament team for their efforts over the weekend. Bouchey was named MVP while Whitton and Rylie Showers rounded out the all-tourney selections.
The Lady Panthers are slated to host an interdivisional game against Lisbon on Friday starting at 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY GAMES
East Division games played Friday saw Norwood-Norfolk outlast Chateaugay 31-30 and Brushton-Moira outlast St. Regis Falls 44-36 in overtime while the lone Central matchup had OFA downing Salmon River 67-16 and Harrisville posted a 39-27 nonleague win over Beaver River. Massena at Edwards-Knox was postponed.
Meanwhile, in the first round of the Hermon-DeKalb tournament, Potsdam earned a chance to play for the championship with a 36-25 win over Morristown and the host Lady Green Demons beat Parishville-Hopkinton 68-28.
N-N 31, Chateaugay 30: At Chateaugay, the host Lady Bulldogs (6-4, 6-3) worked their way to a 21-12 halftime lead but the Lady Flyers reversed the deficit with a 13-2 run in the third then held on for the win. KJ Belmore led the winning offense with 11 points follow Kylee Kellison with nine, Emma Scvhiavone with four and Brianna Stratton with three while Caryn Perretta and Stephanie Bock both finished with two.
Anna Bleakley tallied a game-high 12 points in the losing cause followed by Adrienne Secore with eight, Chloe Champagne with six and Cammie Champagne with four.
Potsdam 36, Morristown 25: The Lady Sandstoners (2-9) steadily worked their way to a 24-8 halftime lead in downing the Lady Green Rockets (1-10). Julia Basford led all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort followed by Seirra Cummings with seven. Shawna Cummings and Katelyn Davis added four points each. Grace Mattimore and Wynter Langlois both finished with two.
Hailey Ward netted 12 points for Morristown. Emma Showers and Kassidy Sullivan each added four.
H-D 68, P-H 28: In the opening round nightcap, Autumn MacWilliams paced the Lady Panthers with 11 points followed by Kelly Bloom with seven and Emma Bloom with four while Marygrace Guiney, Sydnie Phippen and Brenna Woods all tallied two.
For H-D, which ran out to a 22-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, Haile Bouchey generated 20 points followed by Emery McQuade with 10 and Mattie Brabaw with nine.
OFA 67, Salmon River 16: At Fort Covington, the Lady Blue Devils (7-4, 5-3) opened with a decisive 18-3 run in the first quarter and never looked back as Abigail Raven anchored a balanced offense with 13 points. Emily Farrand and Riley Hough contributed 12 points apiece followed by Gabrielle Morley with 10 and Paige Pinkerton with six.
Kamea Thomas paced the Salmon River offense with 10 points. Savannah Swamp, Kiyahna Thompson and Meg Martin all netted two.
