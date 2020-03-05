MASSENA - The road to the NYSPHSAA Division I boys hockey semifinals in Buffalo leads through Upstate New York for Massena Central this Saturday.
Coming off a 5-1 win over defending champion Canton Central in the Section 10 final on Monday, the Red Raiders (11-8-1) are now slated to open the state tournament against Monroe-Woodbury of Section 9 at the Ice Times Sports Complex in Newburgh starting at 7:30 p.m. As the lone Division I team in the section, the Crusaders (7-10) gained an automatic bid to states. Canton outscored M-W 7-2 in last season’s first round matchup.
Coached by Mike Trimboli along with assistant’s Ken Hurlbut and Chris LaPierre, Massena is making its eight trip to the state tournament in nine years but is looking to earn a chance to the play for the championship for the first time since winning the tournament in 2014.
Senior Nick Morrell has emerged as the offensive leader for the Red Raiders this winter with 35 points on 16 goals and 19 assists. Classmate and assistant captain Nick Linstad has tallied 24 points on 17 goals and seven assists followed closely by fellow senior Mikey Kuhn with 23 points on 17 goals and six helpers. Sophomore Connor Terry is the next-leading scorer with 14 points on three goals and 11 assists while junior Pat Barclay has tallied five goals and seven assists for 12 points. Four other Massena players have six points on the year - senior assistant captain Garrett Engstrom (6 assists) and junior defenseman Caleb D’Arienzo (1-5) along with sophomore defensemen Aidan Rufa (1-5) and Ryan Letham (1-5). Senior Matt Trimboli rounds out the starting four-man rotation on defense.
The sophomore duo of Dakota Allen and Ben Rogers has consistently split starting duties between the pipes this season for Massena. Allen has fashioned a .902 save percentage and 2.57 goals against average in eight games while Rogers, who backstopped the win against Canton on Monday at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena, carries an .888 save percentage and 3.67 goals against average in the state tournament.
The Crusaders are coming off a 3-1 loss to Ithaca last Saturday in a nonleague matchup of teams that gain automatic berths to the state tournament as the lone schools in their sections with Division I boys hockey. Top offensive threats include Eddy Dovgan, Chris Cotter, Connor Fischer and Brendan Murphy while Ricky Palmeri backstops the M-W effort.
The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the state semifinals the following Saturday at the HarborCenter in Buffalo where they will face the winner of another quarterfinal round game between Section 1 champion Suffern and Bethlehem of Section 2 starting at 9:30 a.m.
