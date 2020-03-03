POTSDAM - The Massena Central hockey team started what they hope is a new Section 10 Division I championship streak after avenging a 7-3 loss to Canton last year in the title game with a 5-1 win Monday night at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena.
Prior to last year’s loss the Red Raiders (11-8-1) had claimed seven straight Section 10 Division I titles.
“It’s great that we had that streak going, but there’s a lot of parity in our league,” Massena coach Mike Trimboli said. “We battled. We got here and I thought the boys put together a game plan very well. They excuted the things that they needed to do and it was good to see them have a strong third period.”
The Red Raiders will travel to play Section 9’s Monroe-Woodbury in a state quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh.
Trey Bessette gave the Golden Bears (4-16-1) an early lead scoring on a rebound of a shot from Daniel Mahoney at 3:10 of the first period.
The Red Raiders answered quickly with a goal from Massena’s leading scorer Nicholas Morrell at 4:44 on a shot from the circle at 4:44. Connor Terry stole the puck from a Canton pass off the boards and tapped the puck to Morrell.
“It’s a really special win, especially for all of us seniors,” Morrell. “The game is never over, but you definitely get a little confidence boost, enough to finish the game out.”
Mikey Kuhn put Massena up 2-1 with another rebound goal on a shot from Zach Barney at 9:09 of the first. Canton goalie Hayden Todd was down after making the initial save and Kuhn lofted the puck over him.
Neither team scored in the second period but Canton saw three power-play opportunities and outshot the Raiders 11-6.
Zach Monacelli extended Massena’s lead to 3-1 with a strange goal at 1:25 of the third period. He took a shot that hit Canton’s Todd on top the shoulder. The puck went straight in the air, landed behind Todd’s back and rolled into the net.
Caleb D’Arienzo added to the scoring with a goal at 9:03, giving the Red Raiders a three-goal advantage. Patrick Barclay ended the scoring when he fought off a defender to fashion an acrobatic empty-net goal at 13:02.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.