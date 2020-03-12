MASSENA - The Northeast Shootout Broomball tournament was held at the Massena Arena this past weekend with a total of 10 teams from all over North America participating.
Teams were Syracuse United, Syracuse Outlaws, Massena Thunder, Akwesasne Ice Pigs, The Chiefs (Norwood/Akwesasne), Corruption (Washington DC), NJ Saints, 8th Liners (Toronto area), TSG Ottawa, and the Rouses Point Roadrunners. Players came from Pittsburgh, Nebraska, and many points in between to join up with various teams. Referees also came from Ottawa and Montreal.
The tournament had only one lopsided game out of the 22 played. The eventual winners of the two brackets that were determined by pool play were the A division 8th Liners from Toronto over DC’s Corruption in a 5-2 final. The final score is not indicative of the play as the DC crew was up 2-0 with two minutes to play in the first half and the 8th Liners reeled off three goals in the remaining time before half. Then they scored two more in the second half with DC pressing and pinching towards the end.
In the B bracket final, Syracuse United bested the NJ Saints (last years A finalist) 2-0. Syracuse United was a group of determined players led by Brenden Benson and George VonPlass both in their 60’s.
All games were played at the Massena Arena which is just minutes away from the Canadian border of Cornwall, Ontario. The players commented to tournament coordinator Curt Wood all weekend just how great the ice surface was, and the facilities as a whole. The Super 8 Motel in Massena was the host hotel and supplied the out of town referees a complimentary room for the weekend. Morley’s American Grill sponsored game MVP’s for pool play and awarded $10 gift cards to those players who were selected. The Open Net Lounge was the official watering hole, where the teams gathered to talk strategy, meet up with friends from the broomball community to share a beverage. The Open Net donated free drink tickets once again this year to each member of every team. The community really jumped in full force to help this tournament’s success.
On Saturday at noon there was a hardest shot competition. There were team and individual competitions held. The winner was Xavier Leclerc and his team the 8th Liners won the group prize as well. Xavier is the youngest of the three Leclerc brothers who were at the tournament, his siblings Zachary and Yvrik helped combine their shots to win the team title. Xavier’s hardest shot was 74 mph. They all kidded that their sister would beat them all if present. There was a bit of a language barrier and tournament director Curt Wood posted the wrong Leclerc on the tournament board, but corrected it after being assured by Xavier it was him and not either of his brothers.
The consensus by many was the goaltending was magnificent all weekend and the teams played the game the right way throughout. The competition was great, the conversation and camaraderie of the sport was second to none as always when broomballers get together for a tournament. Tournament coordinator Curt Wood thanked everyone who came and enjoyed Massena and the Northeast Shootout and is excited for next year.
