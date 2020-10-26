MASSENA - The Massena Central varsity boys soccer team relayed an early goal against Potsdam Central into a 4-0 decision for its first win of the season in NAC Central Division at Mike Nicholas Field on a soggy autumn Monday afternoon.
Shea Scully opened the scoring four minutes into the game when he knocked home the rebound after Potsdam netminder Ansen Herrick had made a diving save on a short range shot by Alex Abourjeily.
The Red Raiders then broke away from a 1-0 halftime lead as Chris Marasco made it 2-0 in the 11th minute assisted by Ben Rogers and Abourjeily connected from Scully four minutes later. Luke Greco sealed the win with four minutes left in regulation.
Jacob Bressard made eight saves in posting the shutout while Herrick wound up with 13 stops for the Sandstoners (0-5), who have yet to score a goal so far this season.
The lone other NAC Central game Monday saw Franklin Academy outlast OFA 2-1. A pair of East Division matchups had Norwood-Norfolk edging St. Lawrence Central 1-0 and Colton-Pierrepont downing St. Regis Falls 6-0 while Lisbon blanked Harrisville 3-0 in the lone West Division encounter.
FA 2, OFA 1: At Malone, Ryan Johnston notched an unassisted goal two minutes into the second half and the host Huskies (4-2) made it hold up as the game-winner.
Ben Monette opened the scoring 26 minutes into the game for FA before Kamdyn Johnson tallied the equalizer for the Blue Devils (5-2) five minutes later.
Aidan Langdon made 10 saves in the winning effort while Ryan Warchol turned away five shots in the loss.
N-N 1, SLC 0: At Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, Hayden Bullock snapped a scoreless tie when he connected on a penalty kick with 6:24 left in regulation and Robert Dominy fielded the five shots he faced for the shutout as the Flyers improved to 3-0.
Tom Storrin recorded 10 stops for the Larries (1-3).
C-P 6, SRF 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, the Colts (6-2) raced out to a 4-0 lead as Laclan Johnson anchored a balanced attack with a pair of goals. Aiden Hoose and Oliver Johnson each generated a goal and assist. Nathan Lemieux scored what would stand as the game-winner. Theo Hughes had the other goal while Cody Francis produced a pair of assists and Mike Schwartfigure added a solo helper.
Harlee Besio was counted on to make just two saves working the crease for the shutout. Derek Prevost blocked 15 of the shots he faced between the pipes for the Saints (0-7).
-------
BOYS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m.)
Tuesday: Morristown at E-K, Lisbon at Heuvelton, Hammond at H-D, N-N at C-P, P-H at M-W, SRF at Chateaugay, BMC at SLC.
Wednesday: SLC at SRF 3:45 p.m., FA at Potsdam, Canton at Massena 6:15 p.m.
Thursday: Lisbon at E-K, Hammond at Heuvelton, Harrisville at H-D, N-N at Chateaugay, P-H at C-P, SRF at BMC, SLC at M-W.
Friday: Potsdam at Gouverneur, Massena at FA, Salmon River at Canton.
Saturday: Morristown at Lisbon 10 a.m., E-K at Hammond 10 a.m., Heuvelton at Harrisville 10 a.m., C-P at SLC 10 a.m., Chateaugay at P-H 10 a.m., Massena at Canton 12 p.m.
Sunday: Potsdam at FA 2 p.m., Chateaugay at SRF 2 p.m.
Monday: Hammond at Morristown 3 p.m., Harrisville at E-K, M-W at C-P, N-N at BMC, P-H at SRF, H-D at Heuvelton.
Tuesday: Canton at FA 3 p.m., Salmon River at OFA, Gouverneur at Massena.
