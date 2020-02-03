BRASHER FALLS - The Massena Central varsity girls basketball team overcame a strong St. Lawrence Central start in posting a 56-49 NAC Central Division win Monday night.
Tsiakoseriio David led all scorers with 19 points as the Lady Red Raiders (10-7, 8-4) overcame a 16-12 deficit after the first quarter by outscoring the Lady Larries 24-14 over the next two. Laylah Bingham tossed through another 13 points in the winning effort followed by Aryssa Hopps with 10. Hayleigh Armstong and Nova LeGrow finished with six points each and Kailey Peets the other two.
Marissa McLean connected for 16 points and Maggi Yandoh generated another 10 for SLC (8-10, 4-8). Mackenzie Moreau hit for another nine followed by Brooke Rubado with six while Abbi Lemieux and Kenadee Love rounded out the scoring with two points each.
In the other Central matchups Monday night, Gouverneur outlasted Potsdam 33-27, Canton stopped Salmon River 74-19 and Franklin Academy turned back OFA 39-35.
Gouverneur 33, Potsdam 27: At Gouverneur, the host Lady Wildcats (10-8, 7-5) held an 18-17 lead going into the fourth quarter before putting together a decisive 15-10 run. Torie Salisbury paced the winning offense with 10 points followed by Raelin Burns with eight, Alexis Devlin with six and Cierra Besaw with five while Shantall Sweet and Shacoria Jackson tallied two points each.
Luca Pecora and Julia Basford netted eight points apiece for the Lady Sandstoners (3-14, 0-11). Seirra Cummings added seven and Katelyn Davis four.
Canton 74, Salmon River 19: At Jerry Hourihan Gym in Canton, Katie Chisholm fired through 18 points as the Lady Golden Bears (15-2, 12-0) clinched the regular season banner with two more Central games on the schedule. Emily Wentworth produced nine points. Sarah Sieminski and Lexis Huiatt added eight points each followed by Gretchen Warner with six. Maddie Hoy, Jilly DiSalvo and Sophie Ladouceur all finished with four. Abi Dent and Mary Lobdell scored two apiece and Hailee Duvall one.
Meg Martin led the Lady Shamrocks (3-15, 1-11) with six points. Iohseriio Tabor and Kiyahna Thompson each netted four followed by Lindsay Martin with three and Jacobi Mitchell with two.
OTHER GAMES
In NAC East Division games played Monday, Norwood-Norfolk stopped Parishville-Hopkinton 64-24, Colton-Pierrepont downed Tupper Lake 49-16, Chateaugay beat Brushton-Moira 49-24 and Madrid-Waddington outscored St. Regis Falls 54-25 while the West Division matchups saw Edwards-Knox drop Morristown 68-19 and Harrisville halt Lisbon 46-31.
N-N 64, P-H 24: At Norfolk, the Lady Flyers (11-5, 10-1) built an 18-11 lead through the first quarter then took control with a 15-3 second-quarter run. Kylee Kellison and Emma Schiavone anchored the winning offense with 12 points apiece followed by KJ Belmore with 10 and Tiffany Fisher with eight. Caryn Perretta, Brianna Stratton and Courtney North added six points each. Elsu Bektemir and Stephanie Bock both finished with two.
For the Lady Panthers (1-17, 1-10), Brenna Woods netted seven points followed by Sydnie Phippen with five and Emma Bloom with four. Kelly Bloom and Neveah Phillips chipped in three points each and Autumn MacWilliams the other two,
C-P 49, Tupper Lake 16: At Colton, the Lady Colts (8-9, 5-6) ran out to a 16-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and only allowed four points in the second half. Alexus Cuthbert anchored a balanced offense for C-P with a game-high 12 points. Landree Chamberlain chipped in nine followed by Callie Richards with eight and Isabelle Vaccaro with six. Mattie Lovely and Kiana Hogle contributed four points apiece and Autumn Higgins accounted for the other two.
For the Lady Jacks (1-16, 0-11), Shannon Soucy struck for seven points followed by Samantha Higgins with four, Caydence Tyo with three and Sierra LaValley with two.
SRF 53, P-H 35: In an East Division game played Saturday, the host Lady Saints reversed a 10-6 first-quarter deficit with a 25-13 second-quarter run as Kaitlin Arcadi pumped through 23 points followed by Calista Fraser with 11, Leah Walker with 10, Kiara Bailey with six and Maisie Hastings with three.
For the Lady Panthers, Sydnie Phippen netted 12 points followed by Brenna Woods with eight. Kelly Bloom, Autumn MacWilliams and Marygrace Guiney all finished with four, Neveah Phillips with two and Emma Bloom with one.
BOYS BASKETBALL
In nonleague boys basketball action Saturday, Massena gained a 63-61 decision over Carthage and Potsdam fell to Indian River 67-46 while an NAC East Division matchup saw Madrid-Waddington outscore Parishville-Hopkinton 74-40.
Massena 63, Carthage 61: At the Martha Long Slack Sports Facility gym in Massena, the host Red Raiders (7-9) overcame a 33-27 halftime deficit in downing the Comets. Ethan Firnstein anchored the winning effort with 12 points. Adam Peets and Luke Greco each netted 10. Zach LaBarge and Chris McGregor chipped in nine apiece followed by Ethan Barney with seven and Ryan Herrick with six as Massena connected for nine three-pointers as a team.
Elijah Whitfield led Carthage (6-10) with 28 points and Zion Tevaga struck for another 20 while Jaecere with six, Ashton Norton with five and Josk Demko with two.
Indian River 67, Potsdam 46: At Potsdam, Sammy Angelo fired through six three’s in a 32-point effort to lead the visiting Warriors (7-6). Michael Frimpong contributed nine while TaeJean LaCroix and Michael Allen both added seven.
Noah Dominy paced the Sandstoners with 17 points followed by Aiden Stickles with 16 and Carter Newcombe with five. Will Roda and Nabil El-Labban each netted three and Ansen Herrick the other two.
M-W 74, P-H 40: At Parishville, the Yellowjacketrs (13-4, 9-2) were led by Trent Lashua with 17 points followed by Brennan Harmer with 15 and Drew Harmer with nine. Jacob Morgan and Sage Cordwell contributed eight points each. Nick Beldock added seven while Jacob Murphy and Kyle Stoner both tallied four.
Burt Chevier fashioned 14 points for the Panthers (4-11, 3-7) followed by Tanner Rosenbarker with eight. Peyton Snell and Harrison Snell chipped in four apiece, Lawson Snell three and Pat Caringi the other two.
MONDAY GAMES
In a pair of boys basketball games played Monday, Potsdam dropped a 63-50 NAC Central decision to Gouverneur and Hammond fell to nonleague rival LaFargeville 60-56.
Gouverneur 63, Potsdam 50: At Potsdam, the Sandstoners got off to their best start of the season when they outscored the Wildcats 21-7 in the first quarter but junior forward Noah Dominy, who has been the team’s offensive leader this winter, went down with an injured ankle and was lost for the rest of the night after scoring points in the run.
Gouverneur, which converted on 29 of 50 free throw attempts, gradually worked its way to a 38-38 tie heading into the fourth before putting together a decisive 25-12 run. Garret Leclair led all scorers with 19 points in the winning effort. Sullivan Rumble added 10 points. Caden Storie and Connor Wood both finished with eight followed by Brock Cox with seven and Carter Simmons with four.
Stickles paced the Potsdam offense with 16 points followed by Polenta with 11. Herrick and El-Labban each netted five followed by Kameron Murdock with four, Hamza Hmyene with two and Roda with one.
