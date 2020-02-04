BRASHER FALLS - The Massena Central varsity girls basketball team overcame a strong St. Lawrence Central start in posting a 56-49 NAC Central Division win Monday night.
Tsiakoseriio David led all scorers with 19 points as the Lady Red Raiders (10-7, 8-4) overcame a 16-12 deficit after the first quarter by outscoring the Lady Larries 24-14 over the next two. Laylah Bingham tossed through another 13 points in the winning effort followed by Aryssa Hopps with 10. Hayleigh Armstong and Nova LeGrow finished with six points each and Kailey Peets the other two.
Marissa McLean connected for 16 points and Maggi Yandoh generated another 10 for SLC (8-10, 4-8). Mackenzie Moreau hit for another nine followed by Brooke Rubado with six while Abbi Lemieux and Kenadee Love rounded out the scoring with two points each.
In the other Central matchups Monday night, Gouverneur outlasted Potsdam 33-27, Canton stopped Salmon River 74-19 and Franklin Academy turned back OFA 39-35.
Gouverneur 33, Potsdam 27: At Gouverneur, the host Lady Wildcats (10-8, 7-5) held an 18-17 lead going into the fourth quarter before putting together a decisive 15-10 run. Torie Salisbury paced the winning offense with 10 points followed by Raelin Burns with eight, Alexis Devlin with six and Cierra Besaw with five while Shantall Sweet and Shacoria Jackson tallied two points each.
Luca Pecora and Julia Basford netted eight points apiece for the Lady Sandstoners (3-14, 0-11). Seirra Cummings added seven and Katelyn Davis four.
Canton 74, Salmon River 19: At Jerry Hourihan Gym in Canton, Katie Chisholm fired through 18 points as the Lady Golden Bears (15-2, 12-0) clinched the regular season banner with two more Central games on the schedule. Emily Wentworth produced nine points. Sarah Sieminski and Lexis Huiatt added eight points each followed by Gretchen Warner with six. Maddie Hoy, Jilly DiSalvo and Sophie Ladouceur all finished with four. Abi Dent and Mary Lobdell scored two apiece and Hailee Duvall one.
Meg Martin led the Lady Shamrocks (3-15, 1-11) with six points. Iohseriio Tabor and Kiyahna Thompson each netted four followed by Lindsay Martin with three and Jacobi Mitchell with two.
OTHER GAMES
In NAC East Division games played Monday, Norwood-Norfolk stopped Parishville-Hopkinton 64-24, Colton-Pierrepont downed Tupper Lake 49-16, Chateaugay beat Brushton-Moira 49-24 and Madrid-Waddington outscored St. Regis Falls 54-25 while the West Division matchups saw Edwards-Knox drop Morristown 68-19 and Harrisville halt Lisbon 46-31.
N-N 64, P-H 24: At Norfolk, the Lady Flyers (11-5, 10-1) built an 18-11 lead through the first quarter then took control with a 15-3 second-quarter run. Kylee Kellison and Emma Schiavone anchored the winning offense with 12 points apiece followed by KJ Belmore with 10 and Tiffany Fisher with eight. Caryn Perretta, Brianna Stratton and Courtney North added six points each. Elsu Bektemir and Stephanie Bock both finished with two.
For the Lady Panthers (1-17, 1-10), Brenna Woods netted seven points followed by Sydnie Phippen with five and Emma Bloom with four. Kelly Bloom and Neveah Phillips chipped in three points each and Autumn MacWilliams the other two,
C-P 49, Tupper Lake 16: At Colton, the Lady Colts (8-9, 5-6) ran out to a 16-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and only allowed four points in the second half. Alexus Cuthbert anchored a balanced offense for C-P with a game-high 12 points. Landree Chamberlain chipped in nine followed by Callie Richards with eight and Isabelle Vaccaro with six. Mattie Lovely and Kiana Hogle contributed four points apiece and Autumn Higgins accounted for the other two.
For the Lady Jacks (1-16, 0-11), Shannon Soucy struck for seven points followed by Samantha Higgins with four, Caydence Tyo with three and Sierra LaValley with two.
SRF 53, P-H 35: In an East Division game played Saturday, the host Lady Saints reversed a 10-6 first-quarter deficit with a 25-13 second-quarter run as Kaitlin Arcadi pumped through 23 points followed by Calista Fraser with 11, Leah Walker with 10, Kiara Bailey with six and Maisie Hastings with three.
For the Lady Panthers, Sydnie Phippen netted 12 points followed by Brenna Woods with eight. Kelly Bloom, Autumn MacWilliams and Marygrace Guiney all finished with four, Neveah Phillips with two and Emma Bloom with one.
