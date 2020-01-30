FORT COVINGTON - The Massena Central varsity girls basketball team turned a 28-13 halftime lead into a 55-24 NAC Central Division on the road over Salmon River on Thursday.
Laylah Bingham anchored a balanced Lady Red Raider (3-14, 1-10) offense with 12 points. Aryssa Hopps connected for another nine. Savannah Gauthier, Nova LeGrow and Kailey Peets tallied eight points apiece followed by Shaylena Mandigo with five, Hayleigh Armstrong with three, Breanna Taraska with two and Tsiakoseriio David with one.
For the Lady Shamrocks (3-14, 1-10), Kamea Thomas netted eight points. Jacobi Mitchell and Kiyahna Thompson added four points each while Lindsay Martihn, Iohseriio Tabor and Mia Leroux all finished with two.
In other Central Division matchups Thursday night, OFA turned back St. Lawrence Central 57-45, Franklin Academy stopped Potsdam 57-31 and Canton remained undefeated atop the league standings with a 53-42 win over Gouverneur.
OFA 57, SLC 45: At Ogdensburg, the teams were knotted at 26-26 at the half before host Lady Blue Devils (11-4, 7-3) put together a decisive 14-6 run in the third.
Marissa McLean struck for 17 points and Maggi Yandoh hit for another 16 to lead the Lady Larries (8-9, 4-7). Abbi Lemieux chipped in six followed by Mackenzie Moreau with three and Kenadee Love with two.
Emily Farrand pumped through a game-high 28 points in the winning effort. Gabrielle Morley netted eight followed by Riley Hough with seven, Hailey Reed with four and Sam LaFlair with three. Grace Hilbourne, Emma LeBeau and Abigail Raven all finished with two and Celia Henry tallied a free throw.
FA 57, Potsdam 31: At Malone, the Lady Huskies (9-6, 7-4) broke out to a commanding 25-10 halftime lead as Madison Ansari produced a game-high 24 points followed by Leah Gallagher with 10. Jordan Pickering and Mackenzie Lane each netted six and Alanna Dumas the other two.
The Lady Sandstoners (0-10, 3-13) were led by Seirra Cummings and Julia Basford with 11 points apiece. Shawna Cummings added six followed by Katelyn Davis with two and Sadie Brusso with one.
OTHER GAMES
East Division games played Thursday saw Norwood-Norfolk drop St. Regis Falls 40-25, Chateaugay outlast Colton-Pierrepont 52-49 in overtime, Brushton-Moira halt Parishville-Hopkinton 59-27 and Madrid-Waddington handle Tupper Lake 60-10. In the West Division encounters, Hammond outscored Edwards-Knox 45-42 and Hermon-DeKalb downed Lisbon 50-33.
N-N 40, SRF 25: At St. Regis Falls, the Lady Flyers (10-5, 9-1) struggled to take a 4-2 lead through the first quarter but began to take control with an 11-4 run in the second. Emma Schiavone anchored the winning offense with 14 points followed by Kylee Kellison with eight, KJ Belmore with seven, Brianna Stratton with five, Stephanie Bock with four and Caryn Perretta with two.
Kaitlyn Arcadi led the Lady Saints (7-6, 5-4) with 13 points followed by Leah Walker with five, Katie Greguire with four and Kiara Bailey with five.
BMC 59, P-H 27: At Parishville, the visiting Lady Panthers (4-11, 4-7) ran out to a 21-9 lead through the first quarter in downing the host Lady Panthers (1-15, 1-8).
Emma Russell netted a game-high 21 points for BMC. Anna Martin had three three-pointers in a 17-point contribution. Kyla Phelan added seven points followed by Samantha Wells with six and Alyssa Poirier with four while Kennedy Hebert and Erin Cring closed out the scoresheet with two apiece.
Kelly Bloom paced P-H with 10 points. Marygrace Guiney and Brenna Woods scored five points each. Emily Bloom and Neveah Phillips both tallied two. Autumn MacWilliams and Sydnie Phippen each netted a free throw.
Chateaugay 52, C-P 49 (OT): In a see-saw battle from start to finish, the Lady Bulldogs (8-6, 7-4) erased an 11-9 deficit with a 13-1 second-quarter run and the teams traded baskets through the second half before Chateaugay outscored the Lady Colts 7-4 in the extra session.
Chloe Champagne led the winning effort with a game-high 15 points. Cammi Champagne and Adrienne Secore struck for 11 points each followed by Anna Bleakley with six and Julianna Gordon with five while Grace Jarvis and Ayana Adams both netted two.
For C-P (7-9, 4-6), Isabelle Vaccaro tossed through 11 points followed by Kiana Hogle with nine, Emma Clemo with eight, Alexus Cuthbert with seven, Mattie Lovely with three, Autumn Erwin with two and Landree Chamberlain with one.
BOYS HOCKEY
In the only high school boys hockey game staged Thursday night, Norwood-Norfolk Central dropped a 5-0 nonleague decision to Saranac Lake at Lake Placid.
WEDNESDAY GAME
The lone nonleague girls basketball games played Wednesday saw St. Regis Falls beat Saranac Lake 46-14 while Keene at Chateaugay was canceled.
BOYS BASKETBALL
In NAC boys basketball action Wednesday, Edwards-Knox gained a 58-47 West Division win over Morristown and undefeated Central Division-leading OFA outscored Watertown High 76-50 for its first nonleague win of the season.
WRESTLING
In the only NAC wrestling meet Wednesday, Franklin Academy topped OFA 48-42.
