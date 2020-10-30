Massena Central netted a 2-0 Central Division win at home over Franklin Academy 2-0 while Norwood-Norfolk Central outlasted West Division rival Edwards-Knox 1-0 on the road in NAC varsity girls soccer action Friday.
Massena 2, FA 0: Under the light at Mike Nicholas Field in Massena, Auna Shadle finished off a play set up by Jeanelle Burke just 2:40 into the game and the Lady Red Raiders (4-2) relayed it into the game-winner as they completed their 2020 season sweep over the Lady Huskies (3-5).
Libby Park added the insurance goal 14 minutes into the second half assisted by Grayce Trimboli while Sabella Cromie turned aside the eight shots she faced to earn the shutout.
The duo of Madison Ansari and Taylor Covey teammed up to make eight saves sharing crease duties for FA.
N-N 1, E-K 0: At Russell, Emma Wells broke through for an unassisted goal with two minutes left in the first half and the Lady Flyers (2-3-1) made it hold up for the win.
Shelby Vallance handled the 12 shots she faced in posting the shutout while Kayleigh Allen made five saves for the Lady Cougars (1-2).
Canton 2, Salmon River 0: At Fort Covington, Hannah Reed connected for both goals to spark the Lady Golden Bears (6-1), who took over the top spot in the Central standings with the win. Claire Craig assisted on the eventual game-winner with 10 minutes left in the first half and Sydnee Allen set up the insurance tally with five minutes remaining in regulation.
Bree Rogers had eight saves working the crease for the shutout while Brycelan Sunday fielded 15 shots for the Lady Shamrocks (0-6).
In the other NAC girls soccer games played Friday, Canton earned a 2-0 Central Division win over Salmon River and Chateaugay pulled away to a 4-0 decision over East rival Tupper Lake.
BOYS GAMES
A pair of NAC Central Division boys soccer matchups on Friday saw Franklin Academy outscore Massena 5-2 and Canton shade Salmon River 2-1
FA 5, Massena 2: At Malone, the Huskies (6-2) surged their way to a 4-0 halftime lead then held off the Red Raiders (1-5) in the second half for the win.
Ryan Johnston converted off an assist from Ben Monette four minutes into the game. Hans Schumacher then struck for the first of his three goals nine minutes later before Luke Pearsall made it 3-0 in the 31st minute assisted by Jacob Lewis. Schumacher closed out the first-half scoring with a successful penalty kick attempt five minutes later.
Shea Scully helped Massena cut the deficit to 4-2 with back-to-back goals in the fifth and eighth minutes, the first unassisted and the second on a play set up by Aidan MacKenzie.
Schumacher put the game out of reach in the 18th minute with an unassisted goal.
Aiden Langdon stopped 16 shots working the crease for the win while Jacob Bressard recorded 22 stops for the Red Raiders.
Canton 2, Salmon River 1: At Roger Dusharm Field in Canton, the Golden Bears (7-0) built a 2-0 lead on a first-half goal by Rhett Palmer and a second-half tally by Matt Haycook before the Shamrocks pulled to within one on a goal by Chase Lewis with 20 minutes remaining.
Parker Hunt and Chris Downs combined to make seven saves sharing crease duties for Canton while John Miller turned away 10 shots for the Shamrocks (3-4).
-------
SCHEDULES
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS SOCCER
Saturday: Morristown at Lisbon 10 a.m., BMC at M-W 10 a.m., C-P at SLC 10 a.m., Chateaugay at P-H 10 a.m., Massena at Canton 12 p.m.
Sunday: Potsdam at FA 2 p.m., Chateaugay at SRF 2 p.m.
Monday: M-W at C-P, N-N at BMC, P-H at SRF, H-D at Heuvelton.
Tuesday: Canton at FA 3 p.m., Salmon River at OFA.
-------
GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday: SLC at C-P 10 a.m., M-W at BMC 10 a.m., P-H at Chateaugay 10 a.m., Salmon River at OFA 11 a.m., Tupper Lake at SRF 12 p.m., Canton at Massena 12:30 p.m.
Sunday: FA at Potsdam 2 p.m., SLC at BMC 2 p.m.
Monday: Heuvelton at H-D, N-N at Lisbon, SRF at P-H, C-P at M-W, Chateaugay at SLC 7 p.m.
Tuesday: FA at Canton 3 p.m., OFA at Salmon River.
