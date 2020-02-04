MASSENA - A dominant start boosted the Massena Central varsity boys basketball team to a 57-25 NAC Central Division win over St. Lawrence Central at the Martha Long Slack Sports Facility gym on Tuesday.
Chris McGregor, one of five seniors honored before the start of the last home game of his varsity career, tossed through a game-high 21 points as the Red Raiders (9-9, 6-6) outscored the Larries 15-2 in the first quarter then steadily broke away from a 26-12 halftime lead. Ryan Herrick chipped in nine points followed by Zach LaBarge with eight. Ethan Barney and Ethan Firnstein added six points each and Adams Peets tallied three while Luke Greco and Hayden Amo both finished with two.
Ansen Weegar paced the Larries (9-8, 5-6) with nine points followed by Steve Horner with four. Cash Feeley and Hayden Perkins both netted three while Caeden Taylor, Grant Taylor and Hunter Arquiett fashioned two apiece.
In the other Central games played Tuesday, Canton outscored Salmon River 65-42 and OFA beat Franklin Academy 77-42.
Canton 65, Salmon River 42: At Fort Covington, the Golden Bears (11-7, 9-3) worked their way to a 17-6 lead by the end of the first quarter in downing the Shamrocks (6-12, 2-10). Chris Downs led all scorers with 20 points in the win. Asthon Cloce struck for another 12 followed by Schuyler Kennedy with 11 and Andy Downs with eight.
Logan Lebehn paced Salmon River with 11 points followed by Hawi Cook-Francis with seven and Tyler Huto with five. Clayton Jones and Cayden Sunday each scored four. Kyran Skidders and Lane Oakes both netted three. PJ Ghostlaw and Quinton Carle chipped in two apiece and Tobias Jacobs one.
OTHER GAMES
The NAC East Division games played Tuesday saw Parishville-Hopkinton knock off Norwood-Norfolk 65-50, Colton-Pierrepont drop Tupper Lake 69-59 and Madrid-Waddington handle St. Regis Falls 72-34 while the West Division matchups had Hermon-DeKalb eclipsing Heuvelton 53-52, Harrisville downing Lisbon 71-57 and Edwards-Knox stopping Morristown 59-52.
P-H 65, N-N 50: In a game that featured three big swings in momentum at Parishville, the host Panthers (5-12, 4-8) opened with a 23-11 run but were outscored 40-19 over the next two quarters and reversed a 42-41 deficit with a 23-10 fourth-quarter resurgence.
Burt Chevier produced a game-high 21 points in the winning effort. Peyton Snell netted nine while Lawson Snell, Harrison Snell and Tanner Rosenbarker all scored seven and Jacob Fisher the other four.
Cole Perretta led the Flyers (11-6, 5-5) with 14 points followed by Nick Burke with 12, Luke Allen with nine, Mike Richards with seven, Ryan LaShomb with six and Levi Sochia with two.
C-P 69, Tupper Lake 59: At Tupper Lake, the Colts (2-14, 2-8) gradually reversed a 14-10 first-quarter deficit in posting their second win of the season. Tim Farns pumped through a career-high 27 points in the winning effort. Ted Farns and Aiden Knight contributed 13 points apiece followed by Mike Schwartfigure with nine and Billy LaPierre with three while Noah Rousell and Harlee Besio both netted two.
Jacob Stradley led the Lumberjacks (5-11, 2-9) with 19 points followed by Eli Kulzer with 17, Grant Godin with 12, Noah Varden with nine and Dalton LaFountain with two.
MONDAY GAMES
In a pair of boys basketball games played Monday, Potsdam dropped a 63-50 NAC Central decision to Gouverneur and Hammond fell to nonleague rival LaFargeville 60-56.
Gouverneur 63, Potsdam 50: At Potsdam, the Sandstoners got off to their best start of the season when they outscored the Wildcats 21-7 in the first quarter but junior forward Noah Dominy, who has been the team’s offensive leader this winter, went down with an injured ankle and was lost for the rest of the night after scoring points in the run.
Gouverneur, which converted on 29 of 50 free throw attempts, gradually worked its way to a 38-38 tie heading into the fourth before putting together a decisive 25-12 run. Garret Leclair led all scorers with 19 points in the winning effort. Sullivan Rumble added 10 points. Caden Storie and Connor Wood both finished with eight followed by Brock Cox with seven and Carter Simmons with four.
Stickles paced the Potsdam offense with 16 points followed by Polenta with 11. Herrick and El-Labban each netted five followed by Kameron Murdock with four, Hamza Hmyene with two and Roda with one.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The only NAC girls basketball matchup on Tuesday saw Harrisville post a 58-24 interdivisional decision at home over Parishville-Hopkinton.
