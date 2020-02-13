MASSENA - The Massena Central varsity girls basketball team closed out the NAC regular season by pulling away to a 73-49 interdivisional win over Norwood-Norfolk at the Martha Long Slack Sports Facility gym on Thursday.
The Lady Red Raiders (11-9) built a 34-26 halftime lead then took control with a 25-10 third-quarter surge as Hayleigh Armstrong tossed through 23 points followed by Nova LeGrow with nine. Laylah Bingham and Kailey Peets chipped in eight points each. Savannah Gauthier and Tsiakoseriio David tallied seven apiece followed by Aryssa Hopps with four and Shaylena Mandigo with three. Sina Block and Megan Eddy closed out the Massena scoring with two points each.
For the Lady Flyers (13-7), Kylee Kellison netted 23 points followed by KJ Belmore with 11, Stephanie Bock with six, Emma Schiavone with four, Tiffany Fisher with three and Brianna Stratton with two.
The Lady Red Raiders will now gear up to face Franklin Academy in the Section 10 Class A championship game slated for Monday, February 24, at 6 p.m. at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium. N-N will get set for the Class C playoffs starting next Thursday.
In other NAC girls basketball action Thursday night, a pair of East Division games saw Parishville-Hopkinton upend Tupper Lake 31-23 and St. Regis Falls halt Colton-Pierrepont 48-33 while the lone Central matchup saw OFA down Gouverneur 48-32. The West Division games both produced individual milestones as Abby Hart scored her 1,000th career point in helping Edwards-Knox gain a 70-55 decision over Harrisville and Hammond’s Kelsey Bennett did likewise in a 69-23 win over Hermon-DeKalb.
P-H 31, Tupper Lake 23: At Tupper Lake, the Lady Panthers (2-18) reversed an 8-6 deficit through one quarter with a 15-2 run in the second then held off the Lady Jacks for the win. Emma Bloom paced the winning offense with nine points. Neveah Phillps and Brenna Woods added six points each followed by Autumn MacWilliams with five, Kelly Bloom with four and Sydnie Phippen with two.
Shannon Soucy led Tupper Lake with eight points. Stephanie Fortune and Caydence Tyo both finished with four followed by Sierah LaValley with three while Samantha Higgins and Elaina Daniels each tallied two.
SRF 48, C-P 23: At St. Regis Falls, the teams were tied a 11-11 after the first quarter before the Lady Saints (9-8) outscored the Lady Colts 17-9 in the second and never looked back. Kaitlyn Arcadi led all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort followed by Leah Walker with 16, Rhea Work with 11 and Calista Fraser with four.
C-P (9-11) was led by Kiana Hogle with nine points. Autumn Erwin, Isabelle Vaccaro and Mattie Lovely contributed five points apiece. Alexus Cuthbert and Emma Clemo both netted two and Jaeleigh Jacot one.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NAC Central boys basketball matchups on Thursday saw St. Lawrence Central outlast Central rival Salmon River 37-32 and Canton drop Potsdam 62-54 and the lone East game had Colton-Pierrepont beating St. Regis Falls 65-43 while a pair of West encounters saw Hermon-DeKalb turn back Lisbon 73-59 and Harrisville handle Heuvelton 70-48. In nonleague action, Belleville-Henderson downed Morristown 56-43 and Edwards-Knox topped Tupper Lake 73-59.
SLC 37, Salmon River 32: In Brasher Falls, the Larries had an up and down game against the visiting Shamrocks. SLC led 12-7 after the first quarter, scored just four points in the second, but still led 16-14 at the half. The Larries increased their halftime advantage to seven points entering the final eight minutes of NAC Central Division action.
Steven Horner produced a game-high 14 points to lead the St. Lawrence (11-9, 7-7) effort, while Cash Feeley and Ansen Weegar both added seven points to the win. Ethan LaRock contributed five points, while Hayden Perkins and Caeden Taylor rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Clayton Jones led Salmon River (6-14, 2-12) with nine points, as Logan Lebehn and Tyler Huto followed with eight and seven points, respectively. Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis scored four points, as PJ Ghostlaw and Kyran Skidders completed the output with two points each.
C-P 65, SRF 43: In Colton, the host Colts jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the opening eight minutes, built a 29-22 halftime lead, then salted away their third win of the season with a 25-point third quarter.
Tim Farns tossed home six three-point baskets and paced the winners with a game-high 22 points, while Harlee Besio and Aiden Knight also scored in double digits. Besio added 15 points to the Colton-Pierrepont (3-16, 3-11) victory, while Knight finished with 10 points. Michael Schwartfigure contributed eight points to the win, while Teddy Farns and Noah Rousell chipped in with four points apiece. Billy LaPierre accounted for the other two Colton-Pierrepont points.
Coalby Cox led the St. Regis Falls effort with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds and rejected four C-P shots, while Cody Reuss finished with 11 points, six rebounds and also had four blocked shots. Derek Prevost (3 steals) added eight points to the SRF effort, while Dawson White logged five points. Trevor Austin had the other two points for St. Regis Falls (2-15, 2-11).
The SRF boys play at Norwood-Norfolk in scheduled 8 p.m. start today.
