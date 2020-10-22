The Massena Central and Potsdam Central varsity girls soccer teams posted NAC Central Division shutout wins on their home turfs Thurday afternoon.
Massena 2, Salmon River 0: At Mike Nicholas Field in Massena, Jalyn Cook connected off an assist from Shaylena Mandigo in the 28th minute of the first half and Libby Rogers added the insurance goal six minutes into the second as the Lady Red Raiders netted their second win in three days to open the 2020 NAC season.
Sabella Cromie blocked four shots working the crease for the shutout while Mia Leroux recorded 11 stops for the Lady Shamrocks (1-4, 0-4).
Potsdam 3, OFA 0: At Potsdam, Katharine Cowen finished off a goalmouth scramble by knocking the ball into the back of the net from close range 13 minutes into the game and the Lady Sandstoners made it hold up as the game-winner. Luca Pecora and Kennedy Emerson combined to set up the opening goal, then teamed up to score the other two in the second half with Pecora connecting in the nine minute from Emerson, who sealed the win with an unassisted goal with less than five minutes left in reglation.
Taylor Benda made all three of her saves in the first half backstopping the shutout while Emma Chapman turned away 11 shots for the Lady Blue Devils (0-4).
Gouverneur 2, Canton 1: In a matchup of early-season unbeaten at Gouverneur, Laney Smith scored both goals in the winning effort and Torie Salisbury logged an assist as the Lady Wildcats improved to 5-0. Kiarra Jenkins and Grace Holmes made a combined six saves sharing crease duties.
Sydnee Francis countered for the Lady Golden Bears (3-1) while Emily Wentworth fielded 11 shots.
WEDNESDAY GAMES
Overtime proved to be the right time for the Colton-Pierrepont and Parishville-Hopkinton varsity girls soccer teams on the road against NAC East Division rivals Wednesday afternoon.
At Chateaugay, C-P bounced back from its first loss of the season by generating a pair of goals after regulation en route to knocking off the previously undefeated Lady Bulldogs while at Brushton, Parishville-Hopkinton continued its turnaround from a season-opening loss by outlasting Brushton-Moira 1-0 in OT.
In the other two NAC East games played Wednesday, St. Lawrence Central played to a scoreless overtime draw with Tupper Lake and Madrid-Waddington edged Tupper Lake 2-1.
C-P 2, Chateaugay 0 (OT): After 95 minutes of scoreless soccer, Alexus Cuthbert broke through for two goals 30 seconds apart midway through the second 10-minute overtime to boost the Lady Colts (3-1) to the key early-season road win.
Kendall LaMora stood tall blocking the 10 shots she faced to earn the shutout while Emma Staples logged 12 saves working the crease for Chateaugay (3-1-1).
P-H 1, BMC 0 (OT): Kaitlyn Kirk finished off an assist from Kelly Bloom with three minutes left in the second 10-minute overtime to lift the visiting Lady Panthers (2-1-1) to their second straight win.
Kelsey Farnsworth turned aside the eight shots she faced backstopping the shutout while Natalie Palmer had 12 saves working the crease in the first league setback for the host Lady Panthers (2-2, 2-1).
Tupper Lake 0, SLC 0 (OT): At Tupper Lake, the teams played through 80 minutes of regulation and another 20 minutes of overtime before settling for the scoreless tie.
Hannah Agans handled the two shots she faced working the crease for the Lady Larries (1-1-1). Kalissa Young came on to tend the SLC goal through the second half and overtime where she turned aside another three shots in preserving the shutout.
Libby Gillis recorded five saves for the Lady Jacks (0-2-2).
M-W 2, SRF 1: At St. Regis Falls, Kelly LaMere scored the winning goal in the 68th minute to lift the Lady Yellowjackets (2-2) past the Lady Saints. Hailee Blair scored in the 27th minute for M-W. Kendra Richardson pulled SRF (0-3-1) even in the 53rd minute.
Alaina Armstrong tallied four saves in the winning effort while Caydence Rondeau posted 11 stops for the Lady Saints.
-------
GIRLS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Friday: Morristown at Heuvelton, Lisbon at H-D, Hammond at Harrisville, SRF at C-P.
Saturday: FA at Salmon River 10 a.m., Massena at OFA 10 a.m., Potsdam at Canton 10 a.m., BMC at Chateaugay 10 a.m., Tupper Lake at C-P 10 a.m.
Sunday: Chateaugay at M-W 1 p.m.
Monday: Gouverneur at Salmon River, Massena at Potsdam, N-N at Morristown, Harrisville at Lisbon, C-P at SRF, FA at OFA 7 p.m.
Tuesday: SLC at BMC 3:45 p.m., E-K at Morristown, Heuvelton at Lisbon, Harrisville at N-N, C-P at Tupper Lake, M-W at P-H, H-D at Hammond, Chateaugay at SRF 4:30 p.m.
