MASSENA — The Massena boys hockey team’s top line of seniors Nicholas Morrell, Nicholas Linstad and Mikey Kuhn was too much for Canton to handle Wednesday night as the trio combined for every goal in a 5-1 win over the Golden Bears in a Northern Athletic Conference Division II game at the Massena Arena.
The win gives Massena (9-6-1 overall, 6-1-1 division) a comfortable six-point lead in the Division I standings. The top team in the three-team division gets a bye into to the Section 10 Division I championship game at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena next month.
Canton (3-12-1, 3-3-1) fell into a tie with Potsdam, which beat Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5-3, Wednesday night.
“Points are points, especially at this stage of the year, you’ve got to get as many points as you can,” Massena coach Mike Trimboli said. “Nobody, and you can talk to the other coaches, nobody wants to play in that 2-3 game.”
Massena struck first in Wednesday’s game when Kuhn scored on a rebound of shots from Morrell and Linstad at 6 minutes, 39 seconds of the opening period.
The two shots left Kuhn with an open corner of the net to shoot at.
“It was created by my line,” Kuhn said. “I was just back-door and I got the rebound. It changes the game all around and helps the team tremendously.”
Canton answered the goal right away with a shot from Rhett Palmer eight seconds later to tie the game, with Daniel Mahoney assisting.
The Golden Bears pressured Massena in the early part of the second period and even had a power-play chance 4:40 in, but couldn’t get another shot past Red Raiders goalie Ben Rogers.
Massena took the lead for good at 9:58 of the middle period with another goal from Kuhn, on a rebound of a shot from Linstad.
“We talked before the game about being in the moment, and how important that was going to be, especially when you play in this building,” Canton coach Anthony Levato said. “Little bounces, or just a goal like that, can make it seem like the place is caving in on you. We’re getting more experience, we’re getting older, but one of those things we’ve got to keep working at is being in the moment.”
Linstad upped the lead to 3-1 at 11:13 with a wrist shot that went just over the glove of Canton goalie Hayden Todd. The shot hit the post but went into the net.
“I’ve been liking the clang noise,” Linstad said. “It’s been going in for me, so it’s been a good season. (Canton) capitalized right after we scored, so it was good to get the momentum back. I think we created some good energy on the bench. It’s a great rivalry, we always battle. It’s always good games, tough games. It’s fun.” Morrell, who is Massena’s captain, extended the advantage to 4-1 with a breakaway goal at 6:31 of the third period.
He added an empty-net goal at 13:14 to close out the scoring.
“It’s our last ride, so we want to make the most of it and make some memories,” Morrell said of the season. “You can’t really take any team for granted, because you’ll get buried. We have to keep it up. We are getting hot at the right time, so we have to build it up to playoffs and win a couple games.”
OTHER GAMES
In other NAC games played Wednesday night, Potsdam downed OFA 5-3 and Salmon River turned back the Islanders 5-4 in overtime while St. Lawrence Central survived a 6-5 overtime decision over nonleague rival Sara-Lake Placid.
Potsdam 5, OFA 3: At the Golden Dome in Ogdensburg, the Sandstoners (4-10, 3-3-1) outscored the Blue Devils (12-5-1, 7-4) in the first period then notched a pair of unanswered goals in the second before giving up a solo tally late in the third.
Potsdam went ahead 2-0 on goals by Will Varney at 5:27 assisted by Romano Sergi and Bryan Jones, who struck unassisted at the 7:28 mark, but Stephen Morley pulled OFA even with back-to-back goals assisted by Nolan O’Donnell at 9:04 and 10:42. Varney restored the Sandstoner lead with 1:04 left in the opening period assisted by Jones and Sergi.
Logan McCargar fashioned the eventual game-winner 2:10 into the middle frame assisted by Jones and Sergi. Jones made it 5-2 just over three minutes later, unassisted.
Kaleb Spears closed out the scoring with an unassisted goal at 9:34 of the third.
Cole Eakins turned aside 24 shots working the crease for the win while Kelson Hooper made 27 saves in the losing cause.
Potsdam returns to action on Saturday against Massena Central at the Massena Arena starting at 1:30 p.m.
SLC 6, SLP 5 (OT): At the Tri-Town Arena in Brasher Falls, the teams generated more goals over the final 7:11 of regulation than they did through the first two periods as the Larries regrouped from a last-minute goal by SLP to gain the overtime win.
Brandan Bullock finished off a play set up by Hunter Wilmot and Camdeon Riley 4:31 into the game for what held up as the only goal of the opening period.
SLC pulled even 6:10 into the second when Noah Adams converted from Mason Frary and Kade Hayes but just under three minutes later, SLP regain the lead when Patrick VanEss connected from Rhett Darrah.
In a see-saw third period where the teams traded three two-goal swings, the Larries took the lead on goals by Frary at 1:49 and Brendan Phippen at 5:03. Wilmot and Darrah answered with goals at 5:43 and 7:49 but SLC rallied with goals by Frary, a power play tally at 13:02, and Ashton Adams with 52 seconds left in regulation. Darrah then forced overtime 23 seconds later with an unassisted goal.
Frary completed his hattrick and lifted SLC to the win when he connected off an assist from Phippen with 31 seconds left in the five-minute overtime.
Torran Robertson made 27 saves backstopping the win while Brayden Munn handled 19 shots for SLP.
The Larries (5-13-1, 3-8-1) now have a week to prepare to host NAC Division II rival OFA next Wednesday at the Tri-Town Arena starting at 7 p.m.
Salmon River 5, Islanders 4: At Tom Cavanaugh Arena in Fort Covington, Mason Aubertine fashioned two goals and two assists in the losing effort while Clayton Hall stopped 19 shots. Hunter Garnsey and Owen Johnson had the other goals and Joe Papin logged a pair of assists.
No further information was made available.
