Massena used “little ball” and a daring gamble to win a North Country Youth Sports U18 Baseball playoff championship game dominated by the two teams’ pitchers on Thursday night at the OFA Varsity Field on Thursday night.
With the score tied at 2-2 after seven innings, third seeded Massena manufactured two runs in the top of the eighth inning where Tyler Mitchell and Lisbon student-athlete Isaiah White dropped down bunt singles and scored on steals of home with the bases loaded and one out.
“With two strikes on our batter and the way their pitcher was throwing so well I thought our best chance was to steal home. Tyler (Mitcher) did a great job on the bases” said Massena Coach Dan Mitchell.
“It was a great baseball game where our pitchers and their pitcher really pitched well. Ogdensburg plays the game the right way and they have a very good coaching staff. I really want to thank my assistant coaches (Scott Lapage, Mike Richards).”
Mitchell, who also stole second and third, scored on a well-timed break for a plate and in a moment of confusion in the cloud of dust at the plate White alertly scampered across the plate.
Cam Griffith struck out the next two batters to finish with a 12 strikeout five-hitter and allowed only one hit in the second through the seventh innings after Massena scored two runs on two hits in the first inning. Massena starter Matt Richards, who pitched Norwood-Norfolk to the Section 10 Class C Championship this spring, struck out eight in a complete game seven-inning effort where he allowed just three hits in the fourth inning where Ogdensburg moved into a 2-2 tie.
Connor Eastwood delivered a steady stream of high hard ones to strike out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning for the save.
“It was a very good baseball game and we had a great season. Our guys should be very excited about their next high school season,” said Ogdensburg Coach Ryan Griffith.
“It was so much to play Massena because they play baseball the right way and they are very well coached. I want to thank my assistant coaches (Joe Brenno, Connor Griffith) for the job they did.”
Massena scored their two runs through regulation in the first inning where another Lisbon student-athlete, Lucas Gravlin, drew a walk and Brendan Finnegan and Corey Monacelli singled. After the first inning Massena was limited to a single by Andrew Favreau until the two bunt singles in the eighth inning.
Richards sandwiched three hitless innings around top-seeded Ogdensburg’s two-run fourth inning where Haydin McDonald, Alex Mitchell and Luca LaBella singled.
