MASSENA — The former General Motors Powertrain site in Massena was among 22 Superfund sites that received a portion of $1 billion in funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law fund for new cleanup.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that the funding would also expedite more than 100 other ongoing cleanups across the country.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds will support the next phase of the ongoing cleanup efforts at the GM Superfund site. The funds will be used to remove approximately 4,200 cubic yards of PCB-contaminated soil and 2,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediments. This work will help to protect the environment, public health, and ensure that this portion of the site is properly cleaned and safe to use.
Remediation work began after RACER (Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response) Trust was given the title to the property, as well as the responsibility for the cleanup activities ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through a 2011 bankruptcy settlement. The property was owned by the former General Motors Corp. before its 2009 bankruptcy.
In 1990 and 1992, EPA issued cleanup plans, which have since been implemented by General Motors or the RACER Trust. The site includes a former aluminum die-casting plant that operated from 1959 to 2009. During this time, industrial waste was disposed of on-site, contaminating groundwater, soil, and river sediment with PCBs, volatile organic compounds, and phenols. EPA added the site to the Superfund National Priorities List in 1984.
Remediation began with the demolition of the 890,000-square-foot facility that covered about 20 acres. RACER has since spent more than $153 million on cleaning up the former plant property and nearby waterbody sediments.
Although the Trust has funds for the design of the tribal soil and sediment cleanup, it does not have funds to conduct the cleanup itself, which is where the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds come in.
In addition to funding cleanup construction work, this investment is enabling EPA to increase funding for and accelerate essential work needed to prepare sites for construction and ensure that communities are meaningfully involved in the cleanup process. In 2022, EPA more than doubled its spending for Superfund pre-construction activities like remedial investigations, feasibility studies, remedial designs, and community involvement.
RACER representatives are working closely with the North Country Redevelopment Task Force, local elected officials, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, the EPA, state Department of Environmental Conservation and other stakeholders to identify potential future uses for the site that are consistent with the environmental cleanup being conducted at the site, and long-term stewardship.
“Cleaning up long-delayed toxic sites like GM Massena is exactly what we had in mind when we supercharged the Superfund program in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. “Now EPA needs to put these new federal dollars to use ASAP and work with North Country and tribal leaders to finish the cleanup and ready the site for reuse.”
“For years, the GM Superfund site has contaminated the soil and water around Massena, creating a serious health hazard for communities in the area. I’m grateful that funds we secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will enable EPA to help clean up PCB-contaminated Tribal properties in the area,” U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in a statement.
