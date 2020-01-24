MASSENA - The Massena Central boys hockey team tuned up for a Saturday evening matchup against the second-ranked Division I squad in the state by skating to a 5-2 nonleague win over Albany Academy at the Massena Arena on Friday.
Nick Linstad fashioned a hattrick in the winning effort as the Red Raiders (8-3, 5-1) broke away from 1-1 first intermission tie with three straight goals before trading late goals in the third. Mike Kuhn (1 assist) and Nick Morrell struck for the other goals. Ryan Frost and Connor Terry both recorded a pair of assists while Caleb D’Arienzo and Aiden Rufa earned solo helpers.
Linstad opened the scoring just 3:47 into the game assisted by Frost but Tom McGuire pulled Albany even at the 8:15 mark by finishing off a play set up by William Lenkowicz and Cam Finley.
Massena regained the lead at 9:40 of the second when Kuhn converted from Frost and Terry. Linstad made it 3-1 with a power play goal set up by D’Arienzo with 1:36 left in the middle frame.
Morrell’s goal came just 3:01 into the third assisted by Terry. Mac Frazier countered with the second Albany tally at 8:33 before Linstad closed out the scoring with the second power play goal of the night assisted by Kuhn and Rufa with 2:32 remaining.
Sophomore Dakota Allen turned aside 15 shots backstopping the win. Emma McIntyre logged 19 saves in the losing cause.
The Red Raiders are slated to complete their nonleague weekend series this evening against St. Joseph’s, which enters the Massena Arena ranked second in the most recent state high school sportswriters poll. The opening face-off is slated for 6 p.m. Albany wraps up the road trip at OFA today starting at 1 p.m.
In a pair of NAC Division II games played Friday night, Salmon River downed the Islanders 3-1 and Franklin Academy turned back St. Lawrence Central 5-2.
Salmon River 3, Islanders 1: At Cerow Park in Clayton, the Shamocks (5-7, 3-5) took control with three late goals in the second period. Cobie Cree opened scoring at the 10:14 mark on a play set up by Jared Showen and Kade Cook. Stone Chubb made it 2-0 just over two minutes later assisted by Tim Cook and Luke Miller. Alex Oakes capped the decisive scoring surge with a power-play goal set up by Tim Cook with 44 seconds left in the middle frame.
Johnson spoiled Salmon River’s bid for the shutout with 5:32 left in regulation when Oswen Johnson connected from Chris Wetterhan and Jakob Lynch.
Ryan Oakes blocked 20 shots working the crease for the win. Clayton Hall made 29 saves for the Islanders (4-9, 2-6).
The Shamrocks return to Tom Cavanaugh Arena for a nonleague game against St. Joseph’s on Sunday starting at 1:25 p.m.
FA 5, SLC 2: At the Malone Civic Center, the Huskies (4-8-2, 3-4-1) outscored the Larries 3-2 in the middle period then tallied two unanswered goals in the third for the win.
Evan Smith opened the scoring 5:34 into the second assisted by Mason Frary and Noah Adams but FA answered with goals by Ryan Reville at 6:56 assisted by Mitchell Miletich, Aadam Fakir at 7:22 assisted by Seth Lockwood and unassisted by Trent King at the 9:39 mark.
Tyler Svarczkopf slowed the Huskies momentum with the second SLC goal 43 seconds later assisted by Connor Foster and Jarret St. Hilaire.
Fakir and King closed out the win with third-period goals.
Jerry Scharf made 23 saves in the winning effort. Jonah Burnett (12 stops) and Torran Robertson (13 stops) split crease duties for the Larries (4-10, 3-7).
SLC is scheduled to host Salmon River on Wednesday at the Tri-Town Arena on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.
