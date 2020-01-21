Massena Central turned back Potsdam while St. Lawrence Central and Salmon River sustained contrasting losses in NAC Central Division varsity boys basketball matchups on Friday.
Massena 58, Potsdam 47: At the Martha Long Slack Sports Facility gym, the Sandstoners built an early 6-2 lead before the host Red Raiders (6-8, 4-5) reeled off the final 10 points of the first quarter then put together a decisive 19-11 run in taking a 29-17 halftime lead. Zach LaBarge pumped through three three-pointers in leading the winning effort with 14 points followed by Ethan Firnstein with 12, Luke Greco with 11, Chris McGregor with 10 and Ethan Barney with seven while Thomas McGregor and Ryan Herrick closed out the Massena scoring with two points each.
Noah Dominy anchored the Potsdam offense with 18 points followed by Francesco Polenta with 15 as both struck for a trio of three’s. Aiden Stickles added eight points, Carter Newcombe four and Hamza Hmyene two.
The Red Raiders will have a 10-day break from their schedule as they travel to Ogdensburg to take on OFA on Tuesday, January 28, starting at 7:15 p.m. while Potsdam returns to action next Thursday with an interdivisional game at Heuvelton starting at 7:15 p.m.
Canton 48, SLC 44: At Brasher Falls, the host Larries (7-6, 4-4) worked their way to a 13-6 first-quarter lead before the Golden Bears (9-4, 7-2) gradually battled back for the win.
Steven Horner logged 17 points and 11 rebounds for SLC. Ethan LaRock chipped in 12 points and four assists. Ansen Weegar had seven points followed by Cash Feeley (6 rebounds, 4 steals) with six ande Caeden Taylor with two.
Chris Downs led all scorers with 18 points in the winning effort followed by Ashton Cloce with 13, Josh Kennedy with six, Caleb Bentley-Hicks with four, Jonah Longshore with five and Sky Kennedy with two.
The Larries return to action next Friday with an interdivisional game at home against N-N starting at 7:15 p.m.
OFA 93, Salmon River 50: At Ogdensburg, the host Blue Devils (9-3, 9-0) bolted out to a 58-33 halftime lead as MeSean Johnson pumped through 25 points. Trent Sargent and Jackson Jones produced 20 points each followed by Harry Powers with 15 on five three’s, David Vernsey with nine and Brogan LaRose the other four.
Hawi Francis-Cook paced the Shamrocks (5-9, 2-7) with 28 points. Logan Lebehn chipped in six. Kyran Skidders and Tyler Huto each tallied five, Quinton Carle three and Clayton Jones two.
Salmon River is now slated to host an interdivisional game against Colton-Pierrepont on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
The other Central game Friday saw Franklin Academy down Gouverneur 77-58.
OTHER GAMES
In the NAC East Division game Friday, Parishville-Hopkinton outscored Tupper Lake 76-64, Madrid-Waddington downed Colton-Pierrepont 62-27, Chateaugay stopped Norwood-Norfolk 72-60 and Brushton-Moira beat St. Regis Falls 75-43 while a pair of West Division matchups saw Heuvelton handle Morristown 76-39 and Hermon-DeKalb drop Hammond 64-51 with H-D’s Zach Denesha reaching the 1,000-point plateau in the winning effort.
P-H 76, Tupper Lake 64: At Parishville, the Panthers (3-9, 2-6) raced out to a 40-21 halftime lead then traded baskets with the Lumberjacks (3-9, 2-6) through the second half for the win. Burt Chevier led the way offensively with 23 points followed closely by Peyton Snell with 21 with both connecting for a pair of three-pointers. Tanner Rosenbarker struck for another three three’s in a 14-point contribution. Lawson Snell (2, 3’s) chipped in 12 points followed by Harrison Snell with five and Pat Caringi with one.
Eli Kulzer tossed through 21 points in the losing cause followed by Grant Godin with 19 (3, 3’s), Skyler Pickering with 12, Jacob Stradley with eight and Noah Varden the other two.
The Panthers are slated to host a nonleague game against Alexandria Central on Monday starting at 1:30 p.m.
M-W 62, C-P 27: At Colton, the Yellowjackets (8-3, 5-1) took control with a 20-5 run through the first quarter as Brennan Harmer tallied a game-high 20 points followed by Kyle Stoner with 15, Trent Lashua with 12, Drew Harmer with six, Jacob Morgan with four, Colby Beldock with three and Cody Schweinberg with two.
For the Colts, Aiden Knight netted eight points, Noah Rousell five, Tim Farns four and Ted Farns three while Billy LaPierre, Mike Schwartfigure and Chris Fisher tallied two and Harlee Besio one.
Chateaugay 72, N-N 60: At Norfolk, the visiting Bulldogs (12-0, 9-0) reversed a 14-8 first-quarter deficit with a 28-14 run in the second then sealed their 12th straight win with a 27-18 surge in the fourth. Walker Martin fired through 38 points, including nine three-pointers, to spark the winning offense. Jonah McDonald struck for another 16 followed by Jed McDonald with seven, Carson Richards with six and Chase Thomas with five.
Cole Perretta led the Flyers (9-4, 4-4) with 22 points followed by Luke Allen with 16, Ryan LaShomb with 12 and Nick Burke with six while Levi Sochia and Mike Richards each finished with two.
N-N is scheduled to play an interdivisional game at St. Lawrence Central next Friday at 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY GAMES
Boys basketball games played Saturday saw M-W post a 65-35 interdivisional win over Edwards-Knox and Harrisville pull away to a 74-57 nonleague win over Plattsburgh High while an East Division matchup between St. Regis Falls and host Tupper Lake was postponed to February 8.
MONDAY GAMES
In boys basketball games played Monday, Madrid-Waddington outscored NAC East rival Brushton-Moira 77-70 and Harrisville beat West rival Hammond 86-54 while Lisbon dropped a 73-45 nonleague decision to AuSable Valley while another nonleague game pitting Alexandria Central at Parishville-Hopkinton was postponed.
M-W 77, BMC 70: At Brushton, the Yellowjackets (10-3, 6-1) worked their way to a 36-30 halftime lead then traded baskets with the Panthers (8-4, 5-3) in the second half. Brennan Harmer fired through a game-high 29 points to spark the winning offense. Trent Lashua chipped in 20 points followed by Drew Harmer with 12. Nick Beldock and Kyle Stoner added eight points each.
For BMC, Logan Bassett tossed through 23 points followed by Wayne Palmer with 16, Justin Kennedy with 13 and Parker Bassett with 12.
TUESDAY GAMES
In games played Tuesday night, Salmon River gained a 42-36 interdivisional win over Colton-Pierrepont, Hammond beat West rival Heuvelton 62-54 and Morristown dropped a 62-24 nonleague decision to LaFargeville.
Salmon River 42, C-P 36: In Fort Covington, the host Shamrocks erased a two-point first quarter deficit by scoring 30 points over the next two quarters en route to the interdivisional win against the visiting Colts.
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis led a balanced Salmon River offensive attack with a game-high 17 points and completed a double-double performance with 14 rebounds as the Shamrocks improved to 6-9 on the season. Cook-Francis added five assists and six blocked shots to the victory.
Patrick “PJ” Ghostlaw followed with six points, all coming of buckets from behind the arc, and dished out five assists, while Toby Jacobs scored four points. Kyran Skidders (3 assists), Logan Lebehn (5 rebounds), Lane Oakes and Tyler Huto tossed in a 3-pointer each, as Cayden Sunday and Quinton Carle (5 rebounds) rounded out the Salmon River scoring with two points apiece.
Timmy Farns and Aiden Knight combined for 29 points, 15 and 14 respectively, to pace Colton-Pierrepont (1-11). Billy Lapierre tossed in the team’s lone 3-pointer to account for his points, as Teddy Farns and Noah Rousell scored two points each. Harlee Besio accounted for the other C-P point with a first quarter free throw.
The Colts are back in action on Thursday with another interdivisional matchup at Morristown while Salmon River hosts Gouverneur in a Central Division contest on Monday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.
