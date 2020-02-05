OGDENSBURG - The Massena Central varsity wrestling team came away with a 42-24 NAC decision on the road over OFA on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders scored wins in seven weight classes, five of them by pin, starting at 160 pounds where Mac LaPage finished off Dylan Moran in 42 seconds. Bailey O’Leary pinned Archie Green in 1:14 to win at 220 pounds. Nathan Rourke then needed just nine seconds to score a pin over Joseph George at 285. Colden Hardy pinned Robert Downey in 55 seconds to win at 126 pounds. Rocco Ferriero followed by pinning Adam Calton in 1:34 at 132 pounds.
Massena’s other wins came at 195 pounds, where Preston Guynup won by injury default over Blake Hall after two rounds, and at 138 pounds, where Ethan Donnelly earned the lone forfeit of the meet in the winning effort.
OFA was coming off a 54-25 loss to Canton on its home mat earlier in the evening while Gouverneur denied Franklin Academy 39-33 in the other NAC meets on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.