MASSENA - An early 18-point deficit to Canton Central proved too much for Massena Central to overcome on Tuesday in the lone NAC varsity wrestling meet.
The Red Raider grapplers battled back to cut the deficit to just two points with three straight wins but would draw no closer in dropping a 46-34 decision to the Golden Bears (5-1) at Jerry Hourihan Gym.
Massena scored a total of six wins on the night, including four pins, a major decision and a forfeit. Mac LaPage notched the most dramatic pin of the meet at 152 pounds when he finished off Gage Dean at 1:15 of the second round after having fallen behind 8-0 in the first. Rocco Ferriero recorded the first pin for the Red Raiders over Connor Ramsey in 2:46 at 132 pounds after Colden Harvey tallied the first points with a 19-10 major decision over Brock Francis at 126 pounds.
Scoring the other pins for Massena were Ethan Donnelly over Josh Guzman in 3:46 at 138 pounds and Bailey O’Leary over David Jewtraw in 1:30 at 220 pounds. Nathan Rourke closed out the meet by claiming a forfeit win at 285 pounds.
The Red Raiders are slated to host their next meet against Franklin Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m.
