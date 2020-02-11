MALONE - The Massena Central varsity wrestling team closed out the NAC season by dropping a 46-28 decision on the road to Franklin Academy on Monday.
The Red Raiders opened the meet on a winning note when Colden Hardy gained a 16-4 major decision over Logan Robideau at 132 pounds. The Huskies then ran off a string of seven straight wins before Massena notched three in a row starting at Preston Guynup, who pinned Isaac Crump in 1:58 at 195 pounds. Bailey O’Leary then drew a forfeit at 220 before Nathan Rourke finished off Brody Fountain in 2:42 at 285 pounds. Liam Green rounded out the scoring for the Red Raiders by gaining a forfeit at 126 pounds.
The Section 10 championship meet is slated for this Friday in Ogdensburg at OFA starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
