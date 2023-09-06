Memorial award presented for good manners

During the fourth quarter awards ceremony at South Lewis Elementary School, kindergarten through third grade students were presented with special awards. The Chandler Dolan Memorial Award is given to a kindergarten student from each class who has exhibited exemplary character with a focus on manners. While attending universal prekindergarten, Chandler received the “Great Manners Award” at his graduation. This year’s honorees were, from left, Jase Babcock, Keegan Carpenter, Lainey Dolan and Dominic LaFountain. Photo provided
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.