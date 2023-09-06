During the fourth quarter awards ceremony at South Lewis Elementary School, kindergarten through third grade students were presented with special awards. The Chandler Dolan Memorial Award is given to a kindergarten student from each class who has exhibited exemplary character with a focus on manners. While attending universal prekindergarten, Chandler received the “Great Manners Award” at his graduation. This year’s honorees were, from left, Jase Babcock, Keegan Carpenter, Lainey Dolan and Dominic LaFountain. Photo provided