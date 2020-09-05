Michael F. Traynor, 62, of Malone, NY, passed away Thursday evening, September 3, 2020, at his home while under the loving care of his family, friends and Hospice of the North Country Inc.
Born in Malone, NY., October 19, 1957, he is the son of Wallace “Bud and Shirley Disotelle Traynor. He graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone.
Mike was an extremely talented carpenter and built homes in the Malone and Lake Placid area for many years. He had also been employed by BOCES in Malone. He retired several years ago because of his health.
He enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing and carpentry.
Survivors include his mother, Shirley Traynor of Malone; one brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Lori Traynor of North Bangor, NY; an uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Sharon Disotelle of Malone; nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends and care givers Todd, Sheri and Chris.
He was predeceased by his father, Wallace “Bud” Traynor; and his brother, Stephen Traynor.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Notre Dame Cemetery in Malone,with the Rev. Billy Bond officiating.
Donations may be made in his memory to the ASPCA or to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service Inc. in Malone, NY.
