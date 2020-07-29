MALONE — Michael N. Frazier, 71, passed away Sunday afternoon July 12, 2020 with the love and support of his daughter at his side. Funeral arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira, NY.
Friends are invited to call at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Gale Road, Brushton, NY on August 1, 2020 from 11 to 11:30 am. Funeral services honoring Michael’s life with Military Honors will commence at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made in Michael’s honor to: VEToga - www.vetoga.org OR Malone American Legion, Morton Street, Malone, NY 12953.
