Michael N. Frazier

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.